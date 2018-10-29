70 Tertiary Students Get Financial Support From Zabzugu MP

70 students at the various tertiary institutions have received financial assistance from the Member of Parliament for Zabzugu constituency in the Zabzugu district of the Northern Region.

The MP, Alhassan Umar Abaako, who assisted the students with his share of the District Assembly Common Fund told Citi News that it is his priority to ensure education and health get the needed boost in his constituency.

He said it is a social intervention for people to get the best from education.

“As long as I remain an MP, it will be my hallmark to make sure that my people get the best in education and health. It has always been my pleasure to serve the people since I know that it is not going into the toilet. The only way to build bridges to the future is to educate. When it comes to education and health, we don't have to play with it. These are the most social interventions that we must support.”

Abaako urged the beneficiaries to put the monies to good use.

“I want to urge the youth not to be drug addicts; you know it is common these days that the youth are involved in all manner of drugs. I want to encourage them to take their education very seriously.”

Meanwhile, some of the beneficiaries who spoke to Citi News expressed their gratitude to the MP. They prayed for God's guidance and protection for him and also assured him that the monies would be put to the purpose it is intended for.

“I am very glad that the MP has given me this assistance. All I want to say is that may the Almighty Allah continue to bless and guide him in all his endeavours. Hon Abaako is a good man, and I want to assure him that we would use the money for the purpose. We applied to pay our school fees, and we will surely do that,” one beneficiary assured.

“This assistance from the MP has come at the right time, though it is not up to my fees, it will do something for me. This is the first time I am seeing this, MPs have come, but I haven’t seen this. We are only praying for good health and long life for Mr Abaako,” another added.

Some parents who also received the money for their wards in school also shared their joy to Citi News.

“I am so happy that the MP is assisting us to pay our children's schools. Yesterday when I saw a call from my son who is in the university, I was scared because there is no nothing at the moment and for this school children when you see their calls its just “send the money, send the money” but he rather told me to come here that the MP is giving them some money. It’s true because I have received it and so I am going to send it to him right away. As for the MP, it’s only God that would reward him for us,” a parent said.