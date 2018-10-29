Why Government Officials Should Be Barred From Doing Business

In Ghana today, it is fast becoming the norm to find government officials owning businesses here or there. While there’s nothing wrong with being entrepreneurial, there’s everything wrong when the entrepreneur doubles as a top government official. It is fundamentally wrong and I am even tempted to say the two should be made mutually exclusive even if they are not.

Considering the fact that the current president of the US, Donald Trump is a business tycoon and a billionaire, it appears a vindication has been found to the numerous persons doing business while occupying the top echelons of government. To some of them who might have had guilty consciousness, they may no longer be subject to that anymore.

The finance minister of Ghana, Honourable Ken Ofori Atta owns a bank. The Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency, Honourable Kennedy Agyapong, is a businessman and a multimillionaire. Honourable Okudzeto Ablakwa is on the record to have quizzed what was wrong with his ownership of filling stations and fleet of petrol tankers. He feels he has done no wrong. Perhaps he is right, but we shall see as we continue reading. In fact several big names in government have popped up as running one or two ventures in the financial, mining, real estate sectors etc. it is even said that the reason why government’s fight against illegal mining known as ‘galamsey’ is trouble bound is because the very people who are supposed to enforce the law are also part of the trade.

The phenomenon which makes it not okay to have business owners to double as government officials is 'conflict of interest'. It was not too long ago when the minority in parliament accused the Hon. Ken Ofori Atta of issuing a $2.25 billion bond to his friends. This is an action the minority believes does not serve the interest of the nation. Whether or not the accusation is true is not the bone for contention here. What is of interest to me is the fact that the financial minister himself had interest in the financial sector by way of him owning an indigenous bank, Databank. Therefore for an observer like me, unless proven beyond any reasonable doubts, the possibility of complicity on the part of minister in issuing a bond that would not inure to the benefit of the nation as a whole, but that of himself and his cronies, would never be ruled out.

Just recently this year, when the global financial meltdown was on a replay in Ghana, only a few of us were surprised to see Databank survive the crackdown of the Bank of Ghana. What could one have expected? To behold Databank come down with the lots? Hell no! It’s not happening. The government cannot afford to lose political point to the opposition over the inability of the finance minister to manage his bank, let alone, the banking sector of the nation.

I’m not in any way tentatively suggesting that Databank was propped up to avoid the ridicule and shame during the financial crisis, but I’m also not ruling out that possibility until proven otherwise. Government’s ability to handle the financial sector of this country should not be measured based on the finance minister's ability to manage his bank. But sadly, this is exactly what could happen when the minister owns a bank. Let me make an illustration here. It is like judging the ability of the referee to officiate a soccer match using his dribbling skills. This approach is wrong because some the best referees have not kicked football before.

In 2016 When the Mahama Government deregulated the energy sector, parliamentarians, majority and minority alike, except for possibility of losing an election on the part of the majority, had no incentive to resist. When fuel prices get hiked, whether or not the government subsidises is not much of a concern to these parliamentarians, because it does affect their pockets adversely. But it is certainly a great deal of concern for the ordinary Ghanaian.

Typical of the MPs who own filling stations, it is expected that they would be joyous at least from the inside, when fuel prices get increased. It is somehow reasonable because it means more money for them. Even if there’s anything government can do to keep fuel prices down, not many of them would be committed to getting it done, hence the conflict of interest I was earlier talking about.

Take for example; gov’t officials engaged in the import industry may be tempted to oppose measures that would seek to limit import by boosting national production for exportation.

The long and short of it all is that when the regulators are neck deep in the businesses they are supposed to be regulating, then it becomes very difficult to roll out sound economic policies that would transform Ghana without having to compromise the economic interests of these persons. The national interest of Ghana gets sacrificed to push the agenda of individuals in most cases. Just as it does not make sense to have as referee double as a player for one side in soccer game, it is equally senseless to have business players double as the regulators of the very business they are supposed to regulate.

When sensitive government offices like the parliament gets full with business interests, it increases the monetization of Ghana’s relatively nascent democracy through vote buying during elections. When elections get increasingly abused and monetized, it makes it almost impossible to have someone from the lowest strata of society participate in governance. This gives rise to questions on how democratic the democracy we practice is, subjecting to the system into a state of disrepute.

As more and more people from the business circles are drawn into the parliament and ministerial positions, it cast doubts as to what the government really represents: business interest or the people.

Stakeholders should take note; if you are a business man you have no business in government and the vice versa.