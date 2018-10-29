'The imagination of success will only remain a dream until the interest thereof is activated into a potential zealousness for success'By: Kenneth Obuobi
'The imagination of success will only remain a dream until the interest thereof is activated into a potential zealousness for success'By: Kenneth Obuobi
NPA Shifts Blame Over Fuel Price Hike
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) says it should not be blamed for the recent hikes in the prices of petroleum products in the country.
It said the factors that influenced the prices, including the performance of the cedi were beyond their control.
According to the NPA, taxes and the price of the products on the international market are the main reasons for the increase in the price of petroleum products.
The price of petroleum products has increased twice in two months raising concerns by some members of the public especially motorists, who say they the situation is taking a severe toll on their finances.
Some commercial drivers have also threatened to increase their fares from Monday.
But speaking at a media briefing in Koforidua as part of a nationwide safety promotion campaign, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Hassan Tampuli called on Ghanaians to bear with the government as it tries to address the problem.
He added, “there are other geopolitical factors like the recomposition of sanctions by the United States on Iran and based on that South Korea has not lifted crude from Iran as a result of that so a whole lot of issues including hurricane”.
Meanwhile, Policy think tank on taxation and consumer protection CUTS International, wants the government to reduce the special petroleum levy to give consumers relief.
Executive Director of CUTS International, Appiah Kusi Adomako, told Citi News the government can still help relieve consumers of the burden from the increases.