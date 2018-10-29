Eastern Nzema Traditional Council appeals to government to construct Nkroful road 

The Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Awulea Amihere Kpanyinli III addressing the gathering at the 2018 Kundum festival

The Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Awulea Amihere Kpanyinli III has appealed to Akufo-Addo's government as matter of urgency to construct the road network linking to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's hometown, Nkroful.

The eight-kilometre road from Esiama to Nkroful is in a deplorable state and this situation has made movement of goods and people very difficult.

This road has been in a terrible state for many years despite promises by the successive Governments to fix it.

The family of the first President and other users of the road have on many occasions pleaded for some elevation of the stretch, considering that the area attracts tourists.

Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III made this known on Sunday, October 28, 2018, when he delivered a speech at the Kundum Festival of the Chiefs and people of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, which was attended by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and other government functionaries.

The festival which is celebrated by the Ahantas and Nzema people of the Western Region, is an occasion to render Thanksgiving to God for the abundance of food at the end of the harvest period.

The week-long festival saw activities such as appellation songs, clean-up exercise, health screening, girl-child education, cooking competition, street carnival jam, beach soccer, grand durbar, a thanksgiving service, fundraising among others

This year's celebration was on the theme, "Improving Education Through Our Culture and Heritage"

Awulea Amihere Kpanyinli III said Ellembelle District is proud to have so many oil companies but expressed worry about the road linking to the birthplace of the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He appealed to the Vice President and his government to construct the Nkroful road as a sign of recognition for Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

"Mr. Vice President in fact the Nkroful road is very very in a deplorable state and it doesn't speak well for this country and I thank God that today you have come with the Minister for Roads, Mr. Amoako Attah and I he has taken note of our concern", Awulea emphasized.

However, Awulea seized the opportunity to appeal to the government develop some tourist sites in the District especially the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum to attract tourists and also improve the local economy of the people.

"A couple of tourist attraction sites are located in the Eastern Nzema Traditional Area which has the potential for tourism development. These include the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum at Nkroful the birthplace, home and original burial place of Ghana's first President Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah", he said.

He added "The navigable Ankobra River links the northern and southern parts of the District through water transport the Baku Crocodile Shrine and the tracts of wetlands are also potential sites that can be developed into tourist attraction".

Awulea revealed to the gathering that the District has three Forest Reserves and said these forests are nature conservation and biodiversity restricted of which the District has been protecting it.

He urged the government to support the District to develop these reserves.

"There are three forest reserves in the District, namely the Shelter Forest Reserve, the Draw Forest Reserve and the Ndumfri Forest Reserve all located in the northern part of the area. These are noted as natural conservation and biodiversity restricted areas", he revealed.

The Paramount Chief pleaded with the government to tap the untapped mineral deposits in the area to give employment to the teeming unemployed youth in the area and Ghana as a whole.

He revealed "The Eastern Nzema Traditional Area is endowed with a number of mineral deposits such as gold, koalin, silica and sandstone which are either untapped or underutilized. Adamus Resource Limited (now known as Endeavour Mining Ltd.) is the only mining company in full-scale operation in the District".

Speaking on the behalf of the government, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia thanked the Chiefs and people of the area for inviting him to celebrate Kundum festival with them.

Dr. Bawumia said all the concerns raised by the Paramount Chief have been noted.

He charged the Chief and his people to remain in peace and rally behind the government to develop the area.

He mentioned the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs, Nation Builder’s Corps, One village One dam among other pro-poor programmes as an indication that government is fulfilling its campaign promises.

The Vice President was accompanied by some government officials and some members of the NPP party including; NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay, Hon. Kwesi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Roads, Minister for Energy, Hon. Peter Amewu, Western Regional Council of State Rep, Mrs. Eunice Buah, Takoradi MP, Hon. Kobby Dark Mensah, Minister for Railways, Hon. Joe Ghartey, Deputy Minister for Roads, Mr. Anthony Karbo, Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP, Hon. George Mireku Duker, Hon. Kweku Ofori Asiamah, Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Paul Essien, NPP Western Regional Chairman, Mr. Francis Ndede Siah, NPP Second Western Regional Chairman, Mr. Ishmael Evonla, Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzo, Dominic Eduah, NPP Western Regional Treasurer, Mrs. Anna Akasi Hormah Miezah among others.

Source: Daniel Kaku