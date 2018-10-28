Begoro: Boy,5, Trapped Dead In Manhole

A 5-year-old boy has drowned in an uncompleted manhole at Begoro in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred at Abase, a suburb of Begoro.

The body of the deceased has been retrieved by a joint rescue team of Police, Fire Service and National Disaster Management Organization and deposited at Begoro District Hospital.

The Fanteakwa District NADMO Director, Rev. Opoku Acheampong told the media the boy fell into the uncompleted manhole covered with slabs in the evening .

He said unknown to his parents, they began searching for their son and even made announcement on a Local Information center until the body was found the next day in the Manhole.

Begoro Police has commenced investigation into the death.