Madam Faustina Nelson honored as Companion of GJA and Friend of Press Freedom

Madam Faustina Nelson, an entrepreneur, one of Ghana’s most experienced politicians, known for her expertise in corporate governance matters was presented with the COMPANION OF THE GHANA JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION AND FRIEND OF PRESS FREEDOM award at a ceremony by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Saturday night.

Madam Faustina Nelson received the prestigious award for supporting media development in Ghana and her involvement in capacity building for institutions or individuals relating to freedom of expression, pluralism and diversity of media, as well as transparency of media ownership.

Madam Faustina Nelson, known for her courage in speaking up objectively on press freedom and other critical national issues, was commended highly by the GJA for what it described as “motherly empathy” for the association’s development.