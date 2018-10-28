3 Japekrom Shooting Victims Buried

The three natives of Japekrom who died during a shooting incident at Drobo in the Jaman South District of the Brong Ahafo Region, have been buried today amidst heavy security.

The deceased persons are 42-year old Wofa Sina Atta, who is well-known as the Mbrantehene (Youth Leader) of Japekrom two, a JHS leaver and an under 2-year-old child who fell from his mother’s back during the incident.

Hundreds of residents and mourners marched through principal streets of the area to the burial grounds.

The 42-year old deceased Wofa Sina Atta, left behind five children.

Meanwhile, the dawn to dusk curfew that was imposed on the area following the incident is still in force, for which reason security in the town remains tight especially for this burial.

Drobo shooting incident: 2 confirmed dead; no arrest yet

Official Police reports earlier this month said two persons had been confirmed dead, while 14 others were in critical condition over a shooting incident by some unknown assailants.

The 14 people were admitted at the Sampa Government Hospital for treatment.

The Public Relations Officer of the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, in an interview with Citi News said security has been beefed up in the rival towns of Japekrom and Drobo to prevent any reprisal attack.