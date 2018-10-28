MTN Ghana Takes Six Awards At 4th Ghana Finance Innovation Awards, CFO Is Adjudged CFO Of The Year

MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunications service provider has been recognized for its outstanding achievements at the 4th Ghana Finance Innovation Awards held in Accra on Friday 19th October 2018.

MTN Ghana received six awards, making it the highest award recipient of the night.

The awards are:

In-house Tax Team of the Year

Excellence in Internal Audit Award

Finance Innovation Award

Private Sector Loan Syndication Award

Finance Team of the Year: Telecom

In addition, MTN Ghana’s Chief Finance Officer (CFO), Mr. Modupe Kadri was adjudged Telecoms CFO of the Year.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said, “it is fulfilling to see the MTN team continue to lift the name of the company high with sterling achievements. The team is amazing and I am inspired by their leadership and creative abilities every day.”

“As the employer of choice, we are proud of the recognition received by our hard-working employees and I wish to congratulate the Chief Finance Officer, Mr. Modupe Kadri, Mr. Didier Sala-Diakanda, General Manager for Business Risk Management and their respective teams for striving to achieve greater heights”, he added.

Mr. Adadevoh dedicated the awards to all customers for the continuous patronage of MTN products and services and to stakeholders and employees for their continuous contribution to the success of the organization.

MTN has made significant strides in the Ghana CFO Awards which has been rebranded to Ghana Finance Innovation Awards. The award was instituted to reward success, product innovations and various experts who contribute to the robust financial sector.

In 2016, MTN won three awards. This is the second consecutive time Mr. Modupe Kadri has been adjudged Telecoms CFO of the Year and the team, Finance Team of the year.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.