Breast Cancer Awareness Walk Held In Tamale

The Northern Regional capital, Tamale, recorded an historic number in participation in the annual Breast Care International (BCI) Walk for the Cure, Ghana, on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in the event marked to raise and increase the awareness of breast cancer, while celebrating survivorship.

The historic event dubbed “BCI WALK FOR THE CURE, 2018 which is the first in the Northern sector of the country was on the theme “THERE IS HOPE FOR A CURE: TOGETHER WE ARE STRONGER THAN CANCER”, eight in the series, recorded 70,000 participants.

The figure is more than the seventh edition which took place in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua, in 2017 at the record of 50,000.

The international event attracted the participation of politicians, the clergy, and members of the Ghana Cancer Board, Ghana NCD Alliance, school children, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), civil society groups, musicians, farmers and participants within and outside the country.

In her speech at the Dr. Alhaji Aliu Sports Stadium the President of Breast Care International (BCI), the organizers of the annual event, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, said the event has assumed an international character, attracting people from every strata of the society, affirming that the awareness creation program has been embraced by all, and it was not a surprise to her that the event has broken the 50,000 participation at the Koforidua in 2017.

“We are riding on this national and international acceptance and popularity to increase our visibility, and by extension, heighten and sustain awareness about the debilitating disease, which, but for our consistency, would have needlessly destroyed several precious lives and family. ,” she added.

Commenting on the event, Ghana representative of Delta Air Lines, Viki Vaughan-Williams, said they are proud to support Breasts Care International and join thousands of participants in the Walk for a Cure each year.

“We have seen first-hand how our partnership has saved lives through funding screening programs. The work of BCI is crucial and we are delighted to continue to support their work and save more lives in the future,” she added.

The former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Miss Otiko Afisa Djaba, who graced the event, while expressing her appreciation to the organizers for attaching great interest in women’s Well-being by organizing such event, appealed to the women to avail themselves for the screening of breast cancer in the fight against the disease.

The maiden edition of the BCI Walk for a Cure took place in Kumasi in 2011, repeating itself in the following before hitting the streets of Accra in 2013.

In 2014, it was moved to Sunyani, bounced off to Takoradi in 2015, in 2016 bounced back to Kumasi and last year, 2017 in Koforidua.