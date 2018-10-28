Kojo Agyeman's Anti-Galamsey Report Pays Off

Citi News’ Kojo Agyeman was on Saturday night recognized together with other journalists in the country at the 23rd Ghana Journalists Awards event held in Accra.

Kojo Agyeman picked up a special award for anti-galamsey (Illegal Mining) reporting.

This is the second time he is receiving the award, after being honoured with it at the GJA Awards in 2016.

Kojo Agyeman's reports were key to Citi FM's anti-galamsey campaign, 'Stop Galamsey Now' in 2017, which drew the interest of other media organizations and Civil Society, leading to a decisive government action against the phenomenon.

In 2017, Kojo also emerged first runner-up in the 2017 edition of the Ghana Mining Industry Awards for his report on the pollution of the Birim River as a result of galamsey activities.

Kojo with his award at the Ghana Mining Industry Awards in 2017.

His documentary focused on the devastating effects of illegal mining on the River and told the story from the viewpoint of residents in Kyebi and its environs who depended heavily on the water.

Kojo Agyeman’s 2017 GJA award was the third on the night for Team Citi.

Bernard Avle, 2017 Journalist of the Year.

The Citi Breakfast Show, was named the Radio Morning Show of the year 2017 at the event while, the host of the Citi Breakfast Show and Point of View on Citi TV, Bernadino Koku Avle, was named the 2017 Journalist of the Year.

This year's awards event which as held under the theme: “State of Investigative journalism: Boundaries of privacy and borders of the public interest” sought to bring into focus investigative journalism in Ghana.

Bernard with members of Team Citi.

Awards won by Citi FM at 2016 GJA awards

In 2016, Citi FM won six awards at the annual event. The awards won were;

1. Special Award for the Fight Against Illegal Mining.

2. Anti-Corruption Award

3. Best Talk show (Radio)

4. Best Political Reporting

5. Development Journalism for Furthering SDGs – Umaru Amadu Sanda

6. Special Awards for Fight Galamsey – Kojo Agyeman