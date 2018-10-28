Requiem for a Mother-in-Law Gone Too Soon – Part 5

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. The author has authored 4234 publications on Modern Ghana.

Maafio,gradually,the nightis drawing near,time is fastapproaching,and soon,there shall bea Mosaicparting ofthe waters…a permanentpartingof ways,when you shallforeverbe seenno moreby thoseyou sodearly loved…for now,your remainsare likebanana peels,witnessto the factof your havingoncebeenthis way;like fast-fadingfootprintsin the sand…still,memoriesof your presenceare deeply etchedunderneathour skulls,deeply etchedwithin our minds,like rutsand wadiscut deepinto the skinof our earthsand the Earth…the sky tooand the sunand the moonand the starshave all beenwitnessto your presenceand painful passing,like a storm-uprootedyear-treethat was alwaysa partof our livesfrom the beginningof time,the possibilityof whose absencewe never dreamedwould dawnso soon –Maafio,the childrenare askingfor you,Maafio,Yaw SintimandKwame ’Koampawant to knowjust how longyou shall be goneand just whenyou shall be backwith usthis wayonce more…the skyis deeplyovercast,God must beheavy-heartedto the core;and yet,there could justas well bejollyingand merry-makingin Heavenfrom whenceyou cameand to whereyou havereturned –I still seethat knowing glintin your eyesthe unspokenfulfillmentof your wish,that you seteyes on mebefore you calmlyclosed your eyesfor that onefinal time,breathed indeeplythat great sighof reliefthat lastedfar intothe nightand intotimewithoutbounds –10/28/18