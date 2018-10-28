Maafio, gradually, the night is drawing near, time is fast approaching, and soon, there shall be a Mosaic parting of the waters… a permanent parting of ways, when you shall forever be seen no more by those you so dearly loved… for now, your remains are like banana peels, witness to the fact of your having once been this way; like fast-fading footprints in the sand… still, memories of your presence are deeply etched underneath our skulls, deeply etched within our minds, like ruts and wadis cut deep into the skin of our earths and the Earth… the sky too and the sun and the moon and the stars have all been witness to your presence and painful passing, like a storm-uprooted year-tree that was always a part of our lives from the beginning of time, the possibility of whose absence we never dreamed would dawn so soon – Maafio, the children are asking for you, Maafio, Yaw Sintim and Kwame ’Koampa want to know just how long you shall be gone and just when you shall be back with us this way once more… the sky is deeply overcast, God must be heavy-hearted to the core; and yet, there could just as well be jollying and merry-making in Heaven from whence you came and to where you have returned – I still see that knowing glint in your eyes the unspoken fulfillment of your wish, that you set eyes on me before you calmly closed your eyes for that one final time, breathed in deeply that great sigh of relief that lasted far into the night and into time without bounds – 10/28/18
Requiem for a Mother-in-Law Gone Too Soon – Part 5
For Maame Grace Afua Ofosuaa Henaku – 1940-2018
