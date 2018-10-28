Dr. Thomas Anabah Grabs African Health Legendary Award

Dr. Thomas Anabah [Left] Receiving his award

Former Medical Director at the Accra Ridge Hospital, now the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr. Thomas Anaba has received the Hospital of the Year Award at the 7th African Health Legendary Awards 2018.

Dr. Anaba is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Habana Hospital in Tamale.

The event was held at the British Council in Accra October 24, 2018.

Dr. Thomas Anabah holds a Master’s Degree in Critical Care & Emergencies from La Sapienza, University of Rome - 2009.

He is a Specialist in Anaesthesia and Critical Care from Higher Institute of Medical Science, Havana Cuba 2007.

He also has several certificates in health management and its related courses.

Born in a small Upper East town of Garu, Dr. Anabah had his primary and secondary education in Bawku, from where he proceeded to Cuba in 1988 to complete his secondary and pre-university education.

He later gained admission into the Higher Institute of Medical Science, Santa Clara - Cuba to persue Medicine where he graduated as the best foreign student in 2001, and was awarded full scholarship to persue a specialty of his choice.

He returned to Ghana and did his national service for two years at Korle Bu. In 2003, he returned to Cuba and successfully completed a four year fellowship programme in Anaesthesia and Resuscitation in 2007.

Later that year, he returned to Ghana and was appointed specialist anaesthesiologist at Ridge Regional Hospital. Due to his hardwork, dedication and susccess at the Ridge Regional Hospital recovery/ICU, he received yet another scholarship from the Italian government to persue Masters in Critical Care, which he successfully completed in 2009. He returned to Ghana and was reposted to Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) in 2009.

At Tamale, he held numerous positions, including Head of ICU, Head of Anaesthesia Department and Senior Lecturer at UDS. He established the first ICU at TTH in Nothern Ghana and the first ever BSc. Anaesthsia Programme in Africa which earned him the LifeBox 2015 Humanitarian Award. Notwhithstanding his heavy work schedule, he also established the best private hospital in Northern Ghana which earned him two international awards for quality, excellecnce and business prestige in 2015.

He has passion for research with some publications to his credit. He belongs to several academic groupings, a rotarian of good standing, a member of several boards and stands by his Motto:’DO THE RIGHT THING’.

He was appointed Medical Director of Greater Accra Regional Hospital by the Ghana Health Service Council in Febraury 2016. During his short period at Ridge he was able to develep several policy documents notably a Medium Term Strategic Plan, Standard Operation Protocols, Clinical Protocols and a Costing tool for pricing services.

He also established telemedicine Centre and a laparoscopic unit under surgery and re-organized the Staff Welfare and established for the first time a Credit Union for the hospital. All these efforts repositioned ridge as the once preferred health facility of the capital with all indicators pointing in a positive direction.

Dr Anabah is current the CEO of Habana Medical Service and the Executive Director of African Centre for Health Policy Research and Analysis (ACH-PRA), a health policy think-tank with headquarters in Tamale Ghana.

He became a Medical doctor in 2001 after he graduated from the Higher Institute of Medical Sciences, Santa Clara, Cuba.

Dr Anaba did his Clinical Attachment with the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital between October 2001 and January 2002. He became a House Officer at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital from March 2002 to February 2003. He was a Medical Officer between March and October 2003 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Between 2007 and 2008 he was a Specialist Anaesthesilogist and Resuscitation at the Ridge Regional Hospital. Between 2009 and 2012, he was Consultatant Anaesthesilogist and Head of Department Anaesthesia and Critical Care at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Dr Anabah was a Senior Lecturer and Head of Department, Anaesthesia at the School of Medical and Health Sciences, University for Development Studies positions he held from 2009 to 2016.

As part of his achievements during these few years of practice, he successfully developed and established a critical care unit for the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He secured a grant from Rotary International and established an obstetric High Depended Unit for the Tamale Teaching Hospital in 2015.

He had organized and facilitated several training workshops for anaesthetists in northern Ghana and beyond.

He conducted a country wide needs assessment of pulse oximeters for LifeBox Foundation UK, leading to a donation of 320 pulse oximeter to the country by the foundation. This eradicated the lack of this vital monitor from most Ghanaian operation rooms.

Dr Anabah developed the first ever BSc Nurse Anaesthesia Programme in Africa. This programme was approved by the National Accreditation Board and had been rolled out at the University for Development Studies since 2012. This programme had come to resolve a huge national problem; created a clear career pathway for nurse anaesthetists in Ghana who hitherto had no opportunity for career progression in the specialty.

He is a celebrated Humanitarian Hero by LifeBox Foundation for 2105 in UK for his contribution in the development of anaesthesia in the world.

He again succeeded in getting Duke University School of Nursing and UDS to sign MOU to assist the department of anaesthesia which rolled out the first BSc Nurse Anaesthesia Distance Programme in Africa. This allows practicing nurse anaesthetist pursue the programme without abandoning their facilities.

He also collaborated with John Hopkins University as country local coordinator to conduct a train-the-trainer on assessment and training exercise on universal precaution adherence in August 2015, Tamale.

He won the International Award in Excellence and Business Prestige in the Gold Category at the International Quality Submit, New York in 2015. His hospital was awarded Quality Ambassador for the period 2016 to 2018 by the Quality Committee of BID and BID Group One, Geneva.

He received a ‘World Leader Business Person Award’ from The World Confederation of Business, August 2015 in Houston, Texas.

In 2017 his hospital was awarded ‘Best Enterprise’ in the field of health, Ghana and Dr Anabah himself picking the ‘Best Manager’ , given in France by the European Business Assembly, Socrates Committee, UK.

Contributions and other scholarly activities of Dr Anabah include; contribution to the Policy and Guidelines for Hospital Accident and Emergency Services in Ghana.

He also contributed to the National Referral Policy Guidelines for the Ministry of Health. Dr contributed to the Guidelines for Public Health Units in hospitals, Ministry of Health.

He developed the Preoperative Anaesthesia Assessment Protocol for the Tamale Teaching Hospital. He equally designed the Anaesthesia Monitoring Chart for the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He also contributed in the transformation of the Tamale Regional Hospital to a Teaching Hospital and also played a significant role in the expansion of its infrastructure.

Thomas Anabah was and is also a member of many boards and committees. He was a member of the Academic Board, University for Development Studies.

He was also a member of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences Board a position he held from 2012 to 2016.

Dr Anabah was a member of the WHO Global Initiative for Emergency and Essential Surgical Care. Anaesthesiology Working Group from 2013 to 2015.

He was a member of the Tamale Airport Emergency Committee between 2010 and 2013

He was also a member of the Ministerial Committee on Emergencies for the Ministry of Health between 2011 and 2013.

He is also a Board Member, ‘Nazareth Home for God’s Children’ Northern Region.

He is also a member of other professional bodies. He is a member of the Ghana Medical Association. He equally is an Associate member of the Caribbean Medical Association.

Dr Anabah is an Associate member, Cuban Society of Anaesthesiology and Resuscitation.

He is a member of the Ghana Anaesthetist Society since 2007 as well as a fellow of the Cuban College of Anaesthesiology and Resuscitation.

Finally, he is an Associate member of the Association of Anaesthetist of Great Britain and Ireland.

He is also a Fellow of the Ghana College of Surgeons and Physicians

Dr Anabah had been instrumental in the organization, participation and facilitation of many medical workshop programmes since 2006.

He is a regular participant of the World Health Summit organized yearly in Berlin Germany.

Dr Anaba’s clinic was among the three short listed health facilities in Ghana for the 2014 SME Awards organized by the Ministry of Trade.

Out of his busy schedules, he has given himself to serving his people. He was Assembly member for the Garu-Tempane District Assembly.