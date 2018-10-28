NDC Youth Wing Challenges NPP Gov't To Address Problems Of Ghanaians

National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress, Sidii Abubakar Musah, has called on the NPP government to address critical setbacks impacting the country.

At an address during the National Youth Delegates Conference in Gomoa-Feteh Saturday, he lamented that the nation’s security has been more pervasive than ever before, and he advised the current administration to “walk the talk and stop the rhetoric in its efforts to confront these menaces.”

“Insecurity in the country which was at the control level is creeping back with greater fear. Even our security men and women not being spared of the attack,” Musah told the audience. “Crime rate, especially armed robberies and politically-motivated vandalism have taken a centre stage in our country.”

Another issue plaguing the country, he insisted, was the rising prices of goods and services, which has hit the pockets of Ghanaians. The country is “hungry as the cost of living is increasing…especially foodstuffs are becoming more unaffordable and young graduates are roaming without jobs.”

He continued: “I also urge you to rise up and chase the super incompetent and corrupt government with its 111 Ministers and 998 Presidential Staffers and numerous CEOs and officials under this NPP government. We must believe we can chase out these corrupt money swallowing government.”

But President Nana Akufo-Addo believes that under his government, the economy is successfully floating above water.

During the President’s first State of the Union Address in February, he knew that when he took office “we would have to implement some tough, prudent and innovative policies to get us out of the financial cul de sac we were in. I made some brave predictions.”

He reported that NPP reduced taxes, brought down inflation and interest rates and increased the country’s GDP from all faltering 3.6% to 7.9% during his first year in office.

Akufo-Addo added that “We have increased our international reserves, maintained relative exchange rate stability, reduced the debt to GDP ratio and the rate of debt accumulation, we have paid almost half of arrears inherited, and, crucially, we are current on obligations to statutory funds.”

But Musah insists that the NPP retrogressed the progress the NDC made while in power, “All this changed when this NPP administration came into office in 2017, and, suddenly, all our democratic and developmental gains flew out of the window.”

Leading up to the 2020 elections, he has implored that NDC supporters “focus on the agenda ahead of us. No one should leave here regretted coming but happy with hope in 2020.”