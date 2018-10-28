Bawumia joins people of Ellembelle to climax Kundum festival today 

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will today join the Chiefs and people of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region to climax this year's Kundum festival celebration in a grand style.

The festival which is celebrated by the Ahantas and Nzema people of the Western Region, is an occasion to render thanksgiving to God for the abundance of food at the end of the harvest period.

The week-long celebration which was started last week Sunday, October 21, 2018 will be climax today at Atuabo and it has been mark with so many activities such as appellation songs, football gala competition, health screening, a clean-up exercise, girl-child education and among others.

The grand durbar will be given the opportunity to all Chiefs, Queen Mothers, high profile Politicians, Religious Leaders, the media among others in the District to showcase their rich culture and heritage.

The theme for this year’s celebration is "Influencing the health of a traditional area: the role of cultural practices" which will be use to raise funds to do a memorable project in the District.

The President of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Awulea Amihere Kpanyinli III disclosed this to ModernGhana Western Regional Correspondent

He added that Kwame Eugene will perform live at a Beach Jam on Sunday evening to entertain visitors.

According to him, the Vice President is pleased to join the Chiefs and people of Ellembelle to climax their annual festival aimed at interacting and use the occasion to see problems facing the area.

He urged his people to be disciplined towards the climax of the festival.

Dr. Bawumia will seize the opportunity to visit the Ghana Gas Processing Plant at Atuabo to interact with the workers there and after that he will storm the durbar grounds.

The durbar is expected to commence at 1pm at the forecourt of the Traditional Council.

The Vice President is expected to be accompanied by some government officials and some members of the NPP party and some are, NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay, Hon. Kwesi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Roads, Minister for Energy, Hon. Peter Amewu, Western Regional Council of State Rep, Mrs. Eunice Buah, Takoradi MP, Hon. Kobby Dark Mensah, Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP, Hon. George Mireku Duker, Hon. Kweku Ofori Asiamah, Lawyer Egbert Faibille, Dr. Charles Mensah, John Boadu, Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Paul Essien, NPP Western Regional Chairman, Mr. Francis Ndede Siah, NPP Second Western Regional Chairman, Mr. Ishmael Evonla, Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzo, Ellembelle MP, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, NPP Western Regional Treasurer, Mrs. Anna Akasi Hormah Miezah among others.

Source: Daniel Kaku