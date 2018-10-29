Joy News Pick Top Honours At GJA Awards

Wide smiles caked on the faces of journalists gathered at Kempinski Hotel in Accra, marked the return of the annual award ritual.

For a dragging-rights sensitive group of media outlets which have been telling everybody that they are the best, the award is an i-told-you-so moment in the form of a glass plaque and a certificate.

With 36 awards for grabs, the Multimedia Group Limited won 10 awards including seven from the Joy Newsroom.

Adom New editor Ace Ohene got an honorary award for a veteran contribution to media excellence while Chief Executive of the media empire Kwasi Twum was also honoured.

Joy Newsroom continues to be a mining ground for award-winning journalists whose eye-opening work has once again caught the eyes of award panel of the Ghana Journalists Association.

Joy News’ Ernest Kojo Manu becomes a new addition to the gallery of stars as serial winners continued to pick more awards almost for fun.

Photo: Joy News presenter Ernest Kojo Manu displays his award. Watching on is Joojo Cobbinah [extreme left] and Seth Kwame Boateng [ immediate left]

The late evening news presenter picked an award for Human Rights (With focus on child protection) while Seth Kwame Boateng won Best Feature story for Radio for his documentary work ‘Balls in Danger’ and two more awards – the Ghana Peace Award and Health Reporting.

Joseph Opoku Gakpo won Joy News’ Joojo Cobbinah received his award for Rural Reporting.

Photo: Joojo Cobbinah and Joseph Opoku Gakpo all won on the night

Latif Iddris who suffered months seeking treatment for an unresolved police brutality would find some comfort in the award for his bold work in a documentary highlighting government’s war on illegal mining.

Myjoyonline.com’s photojournalist David Andoh won the award for photography becoming the first to win it three times.

Photo: David Andoh collects his award.

In a precursor to Joy News sterling performance at the 23rd GJA Awards night, Manasseh Azure picked West Africa’s Best Journalist Award at the West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA) 2018 as the private media network collected three other awards.

The Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo-Addo lectured vital and enlightening lessons on investigative journalism which required an exhausted audience to work up their organs of attention.

Journalist more comfortable with talking, walking than sitting, the more than six hours event was torture perhaps compensated by the photo opportunity for the winners, nice music by the Fire Service band and Kempinksi Hotel’s food for the also-runs.

Photo: Managing Director, MultiTV . Santokh Singh [extreme right], joins in applauding award winners on the night.

Photo: [Extreme Right Chief Operating Officer for the Multimedia Group Ltd Ken Ansah took an honorary award for CEO Kwasi Twum

Photo: Joy News presenter Gifty Andoh Appiah was co-host at the 23rd edition of the GJA Awards.