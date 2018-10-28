DR Congo Ebola death toll rises to 170

Medical workers disinfect the coffin of a deceased unconfirmed Ebola patient inside an Ebola Treatment Centre run by The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) in Beni; DR Congo's health ministry has said a new outbreak has claimed 170 lives. By John WESSELS (AFP/File)

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed 170 lives, health authorities said on Sunday.

The health ministry said in a bulletin they had recorded 267 cases including 170 deaths.

Authorities had put the toll at 164 on Friday.

In mid-October, Congolese authorities said they were facing a "second wave" of the outbreak centred on Beni, a town in North Kivu province near the border with Uganda.

The epicentre had earlier been focused on Mangina, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Beni.

The latest outbreak is the 10th in DR Congo since Ebola was first detected there in 1976.