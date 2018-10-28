Heartwarming Condolences To Family Of Policeman Killed By Reckless Driver

The new Director General of Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has paid a visit to the family of the late G/Const. Emmanuel Nii Odartey Lamptey, who was knocked down by a speeding driver at Afienya in Accra.

Also with COP Dampare to sympathize with the family at James Town in Accra, was ACP Ernest Owusu, the Tema Regional second in command; Supt. Rev. Hannah Sackey, and Supt. Charles Asiamah Agyei, the Afienya District Commander.

The late police officer left behind a wife whom he married 6 months ago, and a baby girl who was born a few days after his death.

While the death of junior officers has often been left in the hands of District and Divisional commanders to deal with, COP/Dr. Dampare has taken up the concerns of junior officers who sustain injuries or die in the line of duty.

How did Constable Lamptey die?

Constable Emmanuel Lamptey together with other senior police officers were detailed at Afienya Snap Check duty from 6:00pm to 6:00am.

At about 7:30pm, a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration No. GG 1382-17 driven by the suspect, Benjamin Abash, who was driving from Akosombo direction on top speed knocked down Const. Emmanuel Lamptey, and dragged him after crashing the barrier at the checkpoint to a distance of about 50 meters before crashing into an oncoming vehicle, a Toyota Tundra with registration no. GR 7530-13.

The late Const. Emmanuel Nii Odartey Lamptey

Constable Emmanuel Lamptey sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Tema General Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead later.

The suspect, Benjamin Abasah was then arrested and detained with the accident vehicle impounded.