The strength and dignity of a woman does not come from her physical appearance but from the content of her character.by Rev.Mac Ralph Attih of Global Evangelical Church.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
JHS Girl 15 Rescued From Child Marriage
Officers from the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit in the Ashanti Region, have rescued a 15-year-old from a forced marriage at Abirem-Wamasi in the Kwabre East Municipality.
The officers picked up the victim at her house on Saturday afternoon, amidst preparation for the official marriage ceremony on Sunday.
The victim, who is a final year pupil of the Markaz Islamic Junior High School, was being forced to marry her 40-year-old cousin in Mali.
The victim had resisted the decision to get her into the marriage but her father insisted.
Separate statements have since been taken from the father of the victim and the victim herself, and the police have begun further investigations into the matter.
The victim’s father, Abass Abdullah, has also been detained by police to assist in the investigations while her mother has also been invited for questioning.
The victim being escorted by DOVVSU officials from the house
Ashanti Regional DOVVSU Coordinator, DSP Prince Odom Kwaku Duah, in an interaction with the media said the police sent detectives to follow up on the matter as soon as they got the information.
He told the media that the police has put the necessary measures in place to arrest the 40-year-old man who is arriving from Mali to marry the girl.
DSP Prince Odom Kwaku Duah further noted that the police have also taken measures to secure a shelter for the victim as soon as investigations are completed.
Child marriage is still taking place in Ghana albeit secretly, despite efforts to end the practice.