On Student-Authority Conflicts: A Case Study Of The University Of Ghana, Legon

Social conflict reveals itself in various forms in all manner of human interactions. Given the fact that humans’ dispositions are unequal social conflicts are inevitable. This therefore renders conflicts between students and university authorities a very normal phenomenon even though some of such conflicts could end brutally. The reality of student unrests dates back to quite a long distant past:

“…it too manifestly appears that a spirit of opposition to government and order had prevailed among undergraduates…” (Edward Holyoke, President of Harvard, 1768).

The riotous spree that visited the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNUST) on Monday, October 22, 2018, is not one of its kind. This article sets out to alert readers about historical evidence or antecedents of conflicts between students and university authorities in Ghana – using University of Ghana as a case study. This is to help stakeholders properly diagnose the nature of the conflicts to inform lasting conflict resolution policies in our Institutions of Higher Education.

To start with, it will be sorely appropriate to lay a theoretical foundation upon which all other determinants of student violence against university authorities are built. According to Lewis S. Feuer, formerly of the Sociology Department of the University of Toronto, students fight authorities due to a seemingly natural hostile inclination towards older generations (authorities). Feuer’s (1969) view is deeply rooted in the Law of Generational Struggle. Alternatively, for Soare (1968), student riots are often sparked by a few radical students who incite the majority others to revolt against authorities. These and other theories – to some extent – give meaningful explanations to conflicts on university campuses.

Records show that in 1952, the first residents of the premier hall of the University of Ghana (Legon Hall) boycotted lectures because they were not happy that there was no dining hall in their then brand new residential hall. Meanwhile, there was a fully completed chapel in the hall. They expressed their displeasure of being transported from Legon to Achimota three times a day just to eat. They embarked a famous demonstration nicknamed, “NO BREAD NO HALLELUJAH”.

It is worthy of note that the 60’s recorded a very high incidence of student revolts in the university of Ghana. In 1967, the then Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon, in a speech suggested that student had become unnecessarily aggressive towards authorities after the infamous 1966 coup. For instance in October 20, 1968, students of the University of Ghana Legon went on a massive demonstration against the authorities due to the rustication of a student. According to the students the rustication was rather a harsh punishment meted out to their colleague who was found guilty of publishing obscene cartoons in a Mensah Sabbah Hall student journal. The mayhem caused by the students was directed to the police who were to maintain order on campus. On the 29th day of October, 1968, the university was closed down since the riots seemed unending.

Again, 8th December, 1976, saw another chaotic demonstration by the students of the university of Ghana, Legon. The students were simply not pleased with the university authorities for sacking 14 students who were found guilty of improper conduct during a demonstration against the delay of students loan. In February, 1977, the students boycotted lectures and called for a penal review. In response to the call of the students to review the punishments of their colleagues, the authorities eventually rusticated some of the students and dismissed some. This did not go down well with the student body and they continued with their protests on the streets.

Further, history in the 21st century would remain incomplete without any occurrence of antagonistic relationship between students and university authorities of the University of Ghana, Legon. Particularly in December, 2003, the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana was thrown into a state of anomy due to the dismissal and rustication of some 4 students. The students were duly punished for allegedly engaging in an illegal forum and procession that led to the destruction of some property at the then VC’s residence. Apparently, the procession to the VC’s residence was necessitated by a long period of water shortage in the aforementioned Hall. The penal action of the university authorities meted out to the 4 students met a rather condemning response from the students of Commonwealth Hall. Interestingly this matter ended up in the then “Fast Track High Court” of the Republic of Ghana and the ruling did not smile on the university management.

In some cases conflict between students and university authorities arises as a result of suspicions of university authorities supposedly interfering in student politics. In October, 2004, 2 students of Akuafo Hall of the University of Ghana sued the university. They contended that the purported removal of their Junior Common Room (JCR) president by a Hall authority for flouting a university regulation was unconstitutional. The students expressed their disapproval for what they saw as infiltration by authorities in student politics.

Again, the following statement is revealing enough to establish the evidence of student-authority conflict as a result of authorities supposedly meddling in student politics:

“This is a straight forward affair of the interference of the university in the independent electoral process of the university…we have credible reports, credible analysis that shows that the university has interfered and had crisis meeting to stop (a student) from going for the elections” (recorded interview granted by a student activist on Radio Universe, 2006)

The eventual disqualification of a candidate of the 2006/2007 academic year SRC elections birthed an unspeakable mayhem on campus. Students went on a seemingly unprecedented rampage, causing a wanton destruction of varied university property and injuring a few campus security guards. The fierce confrontation between angry students and a police force brought in to restore order was nerve-racking.

The historical or documentary evidence of how implementation of university policies have sparked rage among students against their authorities is extant and abundant. For instance in October, 2005, the Volta Hall Ladies of the University of Ghana, Legon, with vehemence petitioned the Hall authorities to immediately withdrw a new residential policy that banned them from ironing in their rooms and using electric stoves in order to control the use of electricity.

From the foregoing, the nature of student-authority conflict appear in various forms but the causes and the effects are not so different. As DeGroot (1998) notes, larger institutions of higher learning are likely to experience a lot of student activities – including heightened student protests. It is therefore obviously incumbent on the relevant stakeholders of university education to be very alert about clear signs of conflicts in order to formulate effective conflict management policies to tackle possible conflicts head on.

To conclude, the recent foot prints of pure violence left on the KNUST campus as a result of a feud between students and university authorities is obviously unpleasant. Both students and authorities and their respective sympathizers should stop the seemingly ongoing divergent arguments of blame. It is important for stakeholders to carry out a thorough study into similar conflicts to inform an effective working policy to forestall future conflicts. All other workable solutions should be adopted immediately to enthrone peace and harmony on the KNUST campus once again. “Nyansapo Wosane No Wobadwenma”.

Martin Ato Addison

23/10/2016