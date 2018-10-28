Local Companies Thrown A Challenge To Stick To Standards

Branding expert is urging local companies to uphold high standards in their operation since it is the surest bet to sustainability.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Ghana Business Awards, Latif Abubakar said local businesses cannot stand the test of time if they fail to take standards seriously.

He said it is one thing to set up a business, and it is another thing to produce compelling value for it.

Mr Abubakar said, “We appreciate the fact that they may be some kind of challenges that might not enable some companies to meet the complete standards but what they forget is that they are able to produce the Ghana-made product that meets international quality standards, what it can easily do to them is that they would penetrate that market internationally.”

He also urged Ghanaian businesses across the diaspora to extend their businesses home.

In his keynote address, Minister for Business Development, Dr Mohammed Awal recounted the immense support businesses have provided to the economy and urged them to continue to uphold standards in their operations.

Ghana business awards

The Ghana Business Awards is a prestigious awards programme that recognizes and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana.

The awards provide a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector while recognizing the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.

The awards scheme is a benchmark of excellence for company performance despite the recurring challenges.

The benchmarks for company performance were based on some Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to derive the standards of excellence.

Objectives

The main objective of the event was to reward businesses that have played a defining role in moving their industry forward and have demonstrated achievement across a wide variety of domains including sustainability, operational excellence, innovation and others.

It was also to identify projects and individual achievements that have enabled their business to set themselves apart from their competitors and that have produced clear and compelling value and other relevant results.

The event was also intended to bring together players in the business industry and recognize achievements from local and international companies involved in promoting the business sector in Ghana.

Awardees

The 1st Ghana Business Awards saw former Chief Executive of MTN Ghana, Ebenezer Twum Asante emerge CEO of the year while Dr. Kwabena Adjei of the Kasapreko Group of Companies was recognized as Entrepreneur of the year. Some other winners were;

Ecobank Ghana Ltd. - Bank of the year

Vanguard Assurance Co. Ltd. - General Insurance Company of the year

SIC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. – Life Insurance Company of the year

MTN Ghana - Telecom Company of the year

McDan Shipping Co. Ltd. - Shipping Company of the year

Opportunity International Savings & Loans – Savings and Loans Co. of the year

Odotobri Rural Bank Ltd. – Rural Bank of the year

Royal Crown Packaging – SME of the year

Rokmer Pharma – Promising SME of the year

Takoradi International Co. Ltd. – Power Generating Co. of the year

G4S – Security Company of the year.

Sunshine Healthcare Ltd. – Healthcare Provider of the year

Kasapreko Co. Ltd. – Beverage/Water Company of the year

ENI Ghana – Oil and Gas Company of the year (Upstream)

Fuel Trade Ltd. – Oil and Gas Company of the year (Downstream)

Interplast Ltd. – Manufacturing Company of the year

Baj Freight Logistics Ltd. – Logistics Service Provider

Japan Motors Ltd. – Auto Company of the year

Nungua Warehouse Ghana Ltd. (NWGL) – Importer of the year

Goldfields Gh. Ltd. – Mining Company of the year

Kingdom Exim Ghana – Exporter of the year

West Blue Consulting Ltd. – Consultancy Firm of the year

Woodin – Fashion and Lifestyle Company of the year

Electroland – Electronic Company of the year

Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority – Government Agency of the year

Goldfields Ghana Ltd. – Local Content Company of the year

Kosmos Energy – Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

Ecobank Ghana Ltd. – Innovation

Zenith Bank Ghana Ltd. – Excellence in Customer Service

Anglogold Ashanti Ghana Ltd. – Excellence in HSEQ

Tobinco Pharmaceutical – Best Growing Company

Benmarine Offshore Services Ltd.- Marine Service Provider of the year

Vodafone Ghana – Digital Champion of the year

Industry Leadership awards were given to ECG, ADB Bank and the Ghana Shippers Authority.

M.D of First Atlantic Bank – Business Leadership Award

Special recognition category

Microfin Rural Bank – Recognition for Support of Women in SMEs

Mumuadu Rural Bank – Rural Banking Impact Award of the year

A.B. Crenstil – Music Legend of the year

Grace Amey-Obeng (CEO of Forever Clear Group of Companies) – Woman of Excellence Award

Dhananjay Tripathi (CEO of Pharmanova) – Personality of the year

Ana Aremeyaw Anas (CEO of Tiger Eye Private Investigations) – Community Impact Award of the year

Collins Otoo Okley (CEO of Nungua Warehouse Ghana Ltd.) – Discovery of the year

Ashok R. Mohinani (Executive Director of Mohinani Group) – Excellence in Business Award

Ernest Bediako Sampong (CEO of Ernest Chemist) – Outstanding Leadership Award

Chri Chinebuah (Group Chairman of Fuel Trade) – Business Meritorious Service Award of the year

Unilever Ghana Ltd. – Outstanding Contribution to the economy

Royal Senchi Hotel – Indigenous Company of the year

Mohinani Group - Group of Companies of the year

Rigworld International Services – Promising Group of Companies of the year

Mericom Solutions Ghana Ltd. – IT Company of the year

Graphic Communications Group Ltd. – Media Organization of the year

Blow Chem Industries Ltd. (Bel-Aqua Active Sports Water) – Emerging Brand of the year

Multipro Private Ltd. (Indomie) – Brand of the year

Dr. (H.C) Osei Kwame (Despite Group of Companies) – Social Entrepreneur of the year

Appolonia Development Company Ltd. – Promising Company of the year

MTN Ghana - Company of the year

Yolanda Cuba (Vodafone Ghana) – Promising CEO of the year

Dr. Kofi Abban (Rigworld) – Promising Entrepreneur of the year

The catchphrase for the annual Ghana Business Awards is “Celebrating Business Excellence.”