​N/R: Reading Festival For Basic Schools Held At Karaga

The Karaga District Education Directorate in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Education Fund (UNICEF) has organized a one Day Reading Festival for students at the basic schools in area

The event which was held at the Karaga D/A primary school on Thursday October 25,2018 was among other things to encourage pupils at the basic level to take reading serious for education excellence

The Festival was also to create platform so that stakeholders in the education such as ;parents, teachers students etc discuss on challenges facing education delivery in the area and also see the way forward

Speaking at the festival, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Karaga, Alhassan Yabdow said education was a key ingredient in national development

According to Mr Yabdow, no nation can achieve the desire development without paying attention to the educational structures of that nation

He said government for the past years has embarked on massive infrastructure development nationwide to provide enabling environment for teaching and learning

He was optimistic that, the Reading Festival will help boost reading and understanding capabilities of children in the area, and called on parents to also play their roles well so that, the desired result can be achieved, and appealed to students, especially those at the basic schools to take their studies serious to be able to benefit from the numerous policies by the NPP government

He mentioned the increment in capitation grant and the Free SHS as some policies of the NPP government gear towards improving affordable and quality education in Ghana since assuming office in 2017

He announced that, plans were far advanced for government to convert the Karaga Day Senior High School to a boarding school status to help make learning easier and simple for both teachers and students

On her part, the District Education Director who chaired the event Madam Ramatu Gariba lauded outcome of the festival and promised to ensure that, the event is held every year

Madam Ramatu explained that, the aim of the festival was to encourage pupils to read and understand at the early stage to be able to comprehend lessons taught by teachers

She thanked UNICEF Ghana for its immense contribution to the development of education in the district and the nation at large

She also thanked her teachers for their hardworking and encouraged them to continue giving out their best so that, the district can see an improved academic performance both at the basic and the secondary levels

Madam Ramatu however tasked parents to monitor and pay attention to their wards education so that, they can do well in education

The District Director for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Alhaji Mahama Osman reiterated President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo’s call by appealing to Ghanaians to voluntarily give information on corruption that are necessary for national development to appropriate bodies for address

Some of the pupils who spoke to Northern Newgh expressed happiness for the opportunity. According to them, the move will help improve their academic performance and understanding