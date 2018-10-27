Police Truck Slams Into Garage; Four Casualties Recorded

More than a dozen cars are wrecked beyond repair after a Formed Police Unit armoured vehicle rammed into a garage where the cars were located.

According to Joy News’ Komla Adom, the driver lost control of the FPU while speeding from the Accra Girls Senior High School to Dzorwulu.

A witness described the scene as chaotic. It appeared the driver was dozing off when he slammed into the garage.

Authorities told Adom that investigations are underway. “We can’t assess anything right now because we just came on to the scene.

Four people (including the driver) have been injured and are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, officials say.

It is unclear whether the driver will be charged.