Is Ghana Likely to Achieve Many Of The 17 UN SDGs By 2030?

In twelve short years, hence, humankind will be taking stock of the world's best-run nations, which as a result of exemplary and farsighted leadership, achieved the most number of the targeted seventeen United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The questions is: Judging by the calibre of the men and women who make up our nation's political class, does Ghana stand a chance of being amongst the leading nations, on that 2030 UN SDGs scorecard?

The signs for success in that regard, are not good, if truth be told. With respect, alas, today, we have a forever-prattling vice president - a bean-counting growth-at-any-cost philistine - who thinks that destroying part of the priceless Atewa Range upland evergreen rainforest, in a daft and shortsighted deal allowing Chinese mining companies to mine the poor-quality bauxite deposits there, in exchange for two billion dollars to build infrastructure, and also fund an integrated aluminium industry (that can never be competitive globally), is innovative thinking. What chance do we have of achieving any of the 17 UN SDGs if we are lumbered with such boneheaded ruling elites? God help us.

And, in what many Ghanaians consider a civilised African nation, today, some of our country's future leaders are showing the world an abominable-caveman-attitude, in their response to the enlightened policy to finally bring to an end, the continued existence of single-sex halls of residence, in Ghana's public universities. Incredibly, they are resisting it in the most barbaric of fashions - by resorting to egregious and gratitous violence. "Such vile-misogynists are unlikely to ever seek the empowerment of women in any shape or form, should they ever get the chance to govern our homeland Ghana, some day, Kofi, are they?", to quote an old wag I know.

Finally, it is said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. The question is: In light of all the above, can one not safely conclude that despite the good intentions of the honest and environmentaly-responsible President Akufo-Addo - who as it happens, is co-chair of the 16 eminent personalities chosen by the United Nations Secretary General to oversee the worldwide implementation of the 17 UN SDGs - unfortunately, Ghana is unlikely to achieve many of the 17 UN SDGs? Only time will tell. Hmmm, Oman Ghana - eyeasem o: asem kesie ebeba debi ankasa.