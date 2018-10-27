The Gods Are Just (Part I)

Chief summon

The entire village of SOE had gathered in the chief palace amidst the heavy downpour earlier. It was the early hours of the morning,so the village folks were in a hurry to avoid the coleric temperaments of the chief linguist. It's believed,he has mastery of the langauge.And could passed derogatory comments unnoticed.

Azatosgu had returned from the village stream and was seen in a hurry to avoid this public embarrassment. She certainly won't like to experience this for the second time. Because, her boyfriend Assibi was back from school and is expected to attend the chief summon.

Chief Azekor commands alot of respect within the village and by extension, the Frafra kingdom. Before sunrise, every soul in the village square had gathered and wondering what,could be at stake?

Per customs, the powerful Chief who rumours has it that, he could turn into a Lion, always sits on a lion's skin to communicate with his subordinates. He drinks from a calabash which is believe to be carved from the head of a lion he killed with his bear hands.

Libation was poured to pacify the gods and thank them for the good news. The chief priest,is the interface between the gods and the community. He is able to tell with precision, coming events. Notwithstanding, he at times averts fatalities.

It was now time for the respected chief to speak. So all the murmuring, ceased! He is seen as the embodiment of the community. He administer justice and holds the entire community to higher standards of truth,fairness and justice.

"You are all welcome to my palace, our elders say, a Child is born by a couple; but own by a community" It's with this background, that,I caused today's summon. Anafo,meaning "The Bull" is a true descendant of Anafo-bisi. Whose grandfather fought the torture of the white man,is the reason for our meeting.

Anafo, son of Capt.Akatapouri is offered admission into the country's premiere university to pursue law. I summon you, to bear witness and give him the necessary support. Is our collective responsibility to help him succeed.

His success is pivoted in you and I. We must not fail.

[Chief calling]

Anafo!

Anafo Akatapouri!

[Anafo's response]

Na'aba .....

Nzu daana.

Naaa!

You are going into a strange land. Is my understanding, the white man have brainwash them. I'm equally, informed, about the worse form of their moral and social fiber.To climax it, is their animalistic attribute of men marrying men and women marrying women.

The community members at this moment, turned to one another in disbelief and shock. The mannerisms of the chief priest, speaks volume. It rings bells of abomination.

Chief Azekor continues, you are therefore required to represent us. Portray our original culture. Show them, our hospitality, fairness and sincerity. We appreciate the fact that, you would be found within tidal waves,but our gods will anchor you.

Take this! He hands over a well weaved talisman to him. Stay away from the white Man's liquor. It washes the brain!

Stay away from their doctrines! They come in long cassock preaching virtues and doing visa.

The white man's God is different from our gods.

Ours is just!

Their God is reported to have come and died for their sins.

So you see why ours is different?

Our gods can't die...

Abongo,a village drunkard,yelled.

Anafo!

Anafo!

Lawyers are liars!

Are you aware you will be buried with your face downward when you are called by your ancestors? Why don't you go into the military? You father's contributions to JJ's coup de tat are enormous. He led the soliders that night to free him(JJ) from prison. Reconsider your decision.

Thanks!

Is unusual to have someone interrupt the chief in this manner. Is considered an affront to our culture, to pass a comment whiles the chief is speaking.Abongo however, appears unperturbed! He is possibly brainwashed.

The event couldn't have ended without the powerful one-eyed priest making prophecy of what holds for him in the future." You will sit on higher throne,but remember your roots or risk a bigger humiliation "

The village folks left the palace to their homes in a state of ambivalence. Is it worth sending one of us to a community which is corrupt morally? Can his law certificate bring us prosperity?

Anafo reports to law school

Anafo arrived in the capital exactly, quarter pass four.Luckily for him,he met young Felicity who was also reporting to school. She invited him to join her since she was the only occupant of big 4×4 wheel drive.

Felicity, is a 20year old lady with fair and smooth skin. She stands at about 5feets 3inches. At first sight, one may think she is starved,but that is modernization. It is called slimming!

Anafo,on the other hand,is masculine adult,aged 25yrs. 6feets 5inches tall.Dark in complexion,with protruding eyes.

To be continued.......

Author; Azeko Razak

[email protected]