NDC Elect Women, Youth Organizers Today

Some 1,800 delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) across the country have converged on the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region to elect their National Women Organizer and Deputies as well as the National Youth Organizer and Deputies

In all about 25 aspirants are contesting for these positions.

Vice Chair of the Election Planning Committee Alex Segbefia in a Citi News interview said measures had been put in place to ensure a free and fair election.

“The EC is conducting the election and we've always ensured that the EC conducts the election. That is the most transparent way of doing it and because they have the expertise on how to conduct these elections and they will do all the counting, we believe that we will have an open and transparent form of election. And we believe that the outcome will be fair,” he added.

Aspiring national chairman of the opposition NDC, Dan Abodakpi, also entreated all candidates and delegates of the party to ensure today’s National Executive elections come off without incident.

Speaking to Citi News, Dan Abodakpi said he is confident the candidates who will be elected will help the party win the 2020 elections.

Commenting on the presence of a Vigilante group called “The Hawks” despite a large number of police personnel at the venue, he added that extra security is needed to ensure the elections are successful.

The NDC will elect its national executives in November 2018 as well as its flagbearer the following month, December 2018.