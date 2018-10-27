Newly-wed Police Officer Killed And Ran Over By Reckless Driver

A person close to Constable Emmanuel Nii Odartey Lamptey provided Myjoyonline this photo of him taken shortly before his death.

A motorist driving past normal speed limits ran over and killed Constable Emmanuel Nii Odartey Lamptey, a recently married police officer who was expecting his first child.

Last week, Lamptey and other officers were performing check duties at the Afienya Snap location near Akosombo. At approximately 7:30pm, a Toyota Land Cruiser, driven by suspect Benjamin Abash, accelerated and knocked over Lamptey whose body was dragged underneath the vehicle until it crashed into a barrier, then collided into an oncoming Toyota Tundra.

Lamptey sustained life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to Tema General Hospital but died shortly after. Abash was apprehended and detained. It is unclear what charges he will face.

Friends, family and colleagues of Constable Emmanuel Nii Odartey Lamptey

Yesterday, Director General of Welfare Akuffo Dampare visited Lamptey’s family to pay his final respects.

Lamptey leaves behind a wife, who he married six months ago, and a baby girl, who was born days after her father died.

Work colleagues of Constable Emmanuel Nii Odartey Lamptey