Ebola: The Name Of This Dangerous Deadly Disease Is A Warning To Africa

Ebola is a warning to the entire African continent, not the countries which the disease has devasted or devastating now. US Department of Defence (USAMRIID) & Tulane University Released This Bioengineered Airborne Ebola/Lassa Hybrid in Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Liberia.

European and American leaders, including the CIA and the FBI, are under pressure and sorely afraid that they will soon lose the battle of the cover-ups of the Aids and Ebola medical crimes. There is time for everything and no matter how long it takes their nightmares will force them to come out clean.

Apart from terrorism, the mere mention of Aids and Ebola scare America and Europeans to death, because the two tied diseases were man-made and used as bio-weapons and since the disease engulfed Liberia, the Republic of Guinea and Sierra Leone, only a few in the medical field are brave enough to speak openly that Aids and Ebola were indeed medical crimes against humanity.

Even Belgium’s top scientist, Guido van der Groen, who said in an interview to ‘Humo Magazine’ that “The U.S. military laboratories slated for Ebola and HIV, to develop into a biological weapon in the early sixties,” on October 13, 1994, had to change his story to save his life, and said two years ago that “Ebola was invented in the 1960’s in Fort Detrick in Congo.”

The fact is the primary Ebola strain being spread right now (as there are 2) was bioengineered by the US Department of Defense (via USAMRIID) & Tulane University with the knowledge/help from pharma/biotech giants such as Monsanto, Alnylam, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Pfizer and a much smaller pharma company based out of Canada called Tekmira.

A known Ebola strain from Central-Africa was used as the base and was bioengineered to become a new hybrid respiratory illness (a combination of Ebola Virus & Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever, weaponized via Tulane University & USAMRIID at Fort Detrick) making it become a genetic variant of the original strain.

This bioengineered hybrid allowed for airborne human-to-human transmission, an extended incubation period (to increase spread/threat), and a slightly toned down virility (to have the ideal initial wanted mortality rate (~40%)).

Now the question on the lips of many people is: How long will the US government, the World Health Organization, Center for Disease Control, and the media remain silent?

“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”– Abraham Lincoln.