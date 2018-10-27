December 7th NDC Elections: Rawlings Tells Delegates To Reject Those Who Lack Character

The former president, Jerry John Rawlings has advised delegates of the National Democratic (NDC) who are voting in the party’s ongoing Youth and Women’s wing elections today [Saturday] to elect leaders who have character and are genuinely committed.

The former president made the call in a post on Facebook on Saturday.

Rawlings, who is also the founder of the NDC urged the delegates and all the candidates to sustain the principles of the party.

While condemning the practice of paying delegates for votes, Akufo-Addo said any it will be destructive for delegates to accept money from candidates as they will end up choosing the wrong leaders for the party.

“The Congress and its leadership must protect the integrity of this process and discharge a true sense of leadership by rejecting those who lack genuine commitment and character to lead the party,” Rawlings said.

NDC WOMEN AND YOUTH CONGRESS: RAWLINGS WISHES CANDIDATES, DELEGATES WELL

On the occasion of the National Delegates Congress to elect leaders of the national women and youth wings of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Gomoa Fetteh today, I urge candidates and delegates to endeavour to sustain the underlining values and principles of the party.

The party was formed through the selfless sacrifices and integrity of gallant young men and women of this country. Women and the youth were the backbone of this history and remain pivotal in shaping the future and destiny of our country.

Let me reiterate the destructive effect of monetisation in our body politic and urge all delegates to resist any attempt to use the money to override our true sense of judgement in selecting the right leadership we need for the party.

The Congress and its leadership must protect the integrity of this process and discharge a true sense of leadership by rejecting those who lack genuine commitment and character to lead the party.

Delegates must elect those who understand and appreciate the core principles of good leadership – integrity, patriotism, truth, loyalty, team spirit, accountability and respect for leadership.

Let us demonstrate through the outcome of this Congress elections, that we have moved a step further in reorganizing the party.

My best wishes to all our candidates and delegates.