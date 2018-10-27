CVM boss schools Omane Boamah on social intervention policies

The Founder and President of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), Razak Kojo Opoku has schooled the former Minister of Communications under the erstwhile John Mahama government, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah on Social Intervention Policies.

According to him, Social Intervention Policies are not restricted to a particular geographical location.

His comment follows after Dr. Omane Boamah's response to Vice President Dr. Bawumia on Social Intervention Policies.

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah responded to Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s call on the NDC to showcase any of its social intervention projects when it was in office from January 2009 to January 2017.

According to him, the NDC provided uniforms and sandals for selected pupils for free.

It would be recalled that in a recent address at the 2018 Annual Dinner Dance of the United Kingdom Branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia had challenged the opposition NDC to pinpoint a single social intervention programme it implemented which brought relief to Ghanaians during its two terms in office.

The Vice-President had portrayed the NDC as a party that is making unnecessary noise about the sufferings of Ghanaians under the Akufo-Addo government.

He was emphatic that the NDC in spite of the noise it is making in opposition about the sufferings of Ghanaians under the current administration, it cannot point out a single social intervention programme it introduced in its eight-year rule that was characterized by erratic power supply (dumsor), economic meltdown and high youth unemployment.

Below is the full statement

RAZAK KOJO OPOKU HELPS DR. EDWARD OMANE BOAMAH AND NDC MEMBERS TO UNDERSTAND SOCIAL INTERVENTION POLICIES

To help Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Members of the NDC to understand and appreciate the contest and pretext of Social Intervention Policies, I would like to give a basic and practical definition to Social Intervention Policies.

Social Intervention Policies defined practically as policies which have nationwide effects after their implementation and are absolutely at no cost to the beneficiaries.

Social Intervention Policies are not restricted to a particular geographical location.

Implementation of Social Intervention Policies occur concurrently across all the Regions and Districts of the State.

The implementation of Social Intervention Policies positively affect the lives of beneficiaries and are enjoyed by almost everyone including rich and poor, low class and upper class.

Therefore, it was intellectually weak for Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and members of the NDC to list Ridge Hospital and others as their Social Intervention Policies.

Again, it was totally absurd and intelligence deficient for Members of NDC and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah to list VAT as one of their Social Intervention Policies. Social Intervention Policies do not put financial burdens on beneficiaries but rather are at a Free Cost to beneficiaries.

Progressive Free SHS by NDC can never fall under Social Intervention Policies because it was partially implemented and crowded by discrimination against other Ghanaian School Children.

Social Intervention Policies are devoid of discrimination and restrictions.

All the Social Intervention Policies listed by Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Members of NDC are totally wrong and do not hold.

For instance, the implementation of Free Maternal Healthcare Delivery by the NPP Government positively transformed the lives of pregnant women across the entire nation at absolutely no cost to the pregnant women.

Social Intervention Policies are game changers.

The best, cutting edge and top-notch Social Intervention Policies that are game changers which have been implemented in Ghana include;

1. FREE S.H.S by Akufo-Addo's Government

2. NABCO by Akufo-Addo's Government

3. LEAP by John Agyekym Kufour's Government.

4. Capitation Grant by John Agyekum Kufour's Government.

5. Free School Feeding by John Agyekum Kufour's Government.

In fact, the truth of the matter is that, it is only the NPP Government that has been able to implement Social Intervention Policies in Ghana since Independence.

All other Governments have tried to implement a number of Social Amenities or Poverty Alleviation Programmes but these programmes can never be described as Social Intervention Policies or Social Intervention Programmes.

Signed!

Razak Kojo Opoku

Founder and President of Concerned Voters Movement

