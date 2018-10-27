KNUST Alumni Reject Interim Council

The Global Alumni Association of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is calling for the immediate dissolution of the school’s interim council formed by the government.

The group wants a restoration of the university’s governing council which was dissolved by the government.

The alumni association in a statement copied to citinewsroom.com said the government erred in arbitrarily dissolving the former council and constituting a new one to oversee the day-to-day activities of the school.

The government on Thursday appointed a 7-member interim governing council to restore calm to the school following the students' violent protest on Monday.

The government said the interim council will be chaired by the Paramount Chief of Bompata Traditional Area, Nana Effa Apenteng for the 3-month period.

But according to the alumni, the government had no basis to constitute the interim council.

The president of the Global KNUST Alumni Association, Eunice Ofusua Amoako in a Citi News interview said;

“I think that we are in a country with rule of law and we are all enjoying this democratic dispensation. We must allow systems to work. All that we are calling for is that, restore this council. Give them opportunity. Give them free hands to work.” she said.

She argued that the University’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms should have been fully exhausted before the government takes any action

The association has also backed the decision of the school’s lecturers to embark on an indefinite strike over matter effective Friday.

“Perhaps if the council would have been allowed, all these stakeholders interests would be represented. All of them [lecturers] have been set aside, meanwhile they are people who directly suffered so they are indeed traumatized” she added.

The lecturers contend that the government could not on its own accord dissolve the board and put in place a new one and worsening the situation by excluding the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Obiri Danso from the new interim council.

Meanwhile, the Association of University Administrators at the KNUST has also declared a strike over the matter.