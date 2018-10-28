Volta Home Orphanage Gets Support From Joy In Giving Foundation

The Joy in Giving Foundation, an initiative of Broadcast Journalist and Communications Specialist, Joyce Midley, has presented fifty (50) dual desk furniture and four (4) whiteboards to the Volta Home orphanage at VeDeme in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region.

The gesture is to aid effective teaching and learning at the VeDeme Christian Preparatory School where the children receive free tuition from kindergarten to Junior High School.

The school is located at the orphanage and lacks necessities including desks and blackboards affecting teaching and learning.

Concerned about the situation, the Joy In Giving Foundation, with sponsorship from Patrick Quainoo Ministries, the Coca Cola Bottling Company of Ghana and Partners of the Joy In Giving Foundation, provided the orphanage with desks and whiteboards under the theme: “Enhancing Education at the Volta Home”.

The Volta Home Orphanage was founded in 1986 and is home to some one hundred fortunate children aged between 3 and 20 years.

A Representative of the Joy In Giving Foundation, Miss Maureen Apraku-Dentu presented the items. She noted that the foundation has the interest of the orphanage at heart and will continue to support the orphanage to meet its educational needs.

'At Joy In Giving, we believe in quality education and we know that this investment will help build a solid foundation for the children at the Volta Home Orphanage to increase their prospects in life”.

The mother of the orphanage, Mrs. Comfort Annabi described the gesture as a relief to the school and the orphanage.

“We are grateful to Joy In Giving and all the sponsors. The needs of our orphanage are many, but we are hopeful that continuous support from this foundation and other organisations will help ease the burden on us “

Feting has become a common feature of Joy In Giving charity events. All the children at the orphanage including some children from neighboring communities who observed the ceremony, were treated to cookies and soft drinks from Coca Cola Ghana.

This is not the first time Joyce Midley's foundation is providing such a gesture to the Volta Home Orphanage.

In 2017, the Broadcast Journalist donated various items to the Volta Home.

The foundation has also supported other orphanages in the Eastern and Greater Accra regions of Ghana.

Joyce's love for charity and lending support to the vulnerable, the marginalized and the underprivileged in society spurred her on to establish her charity foundation in 2015.