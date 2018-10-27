NDC Zongo Caucus descends on NPP's National Zongo Coordinator for calling Zongos 'armed robbers'

The Greater Accra Regional Zongo Caucus of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has descended heavily on the NPP's National Zongo Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa for reportedly said Zongo inhabitants are 'Armed Robbers'.

Below is the full statement

STATEMENT BY GREATER ACCRA REGIONAL NDC ZONGO CAUCAUS IN RESPONSE TO THE NASARA CORDINATOR OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY

Our attention has been drawn to certain statements made by The National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa on the 13th October, 2018 which suggested that Zongo dwellers were armed robbers and radicals and we seek to respond to same.

The exact words attributable to him were and I quote;

“Apart from the politics that we are taking over in 10 years’ time you will not see a Zongo armed robber, you will not see any Zongo being rascal or whatever, you will see a proper Zongo person and you will not see poverty again because education solves everything.”

As the Zongo Caucaus Coordinator of the National Democratic Congress in Greater Accra Region, I am shocked and very surprised that our own brother could brand all Zongo dwellers as uneducated, robbers, rascals and as people who live in poverty.

This description of our fellow brothers and sisters is a serious unpardonable insult to the dignity and integrity of Zongo dwellers. His statement seeks to paint the picture that Zongo dwellers are uneducated, armed robbers and rascals and this is very unfortunate.

In the first place, prior to the Free SHS policy, many Zongo dwellers have undergone higher education and some becoming renowned persons and professionals in this Country. We believe that, the statement is very cheap and calculated to denigrate the Zongo community to the political advantage of the New Patriotic Party and every Zongo dweller and leaders such as our Assemblymen, Members of Parliament, Zongo Chiefs, Imams, Youth Leaders, Bases and especially our Chief Imam must come out to condemn same. After these shameful acts of insults on fellow Zongo dwellers, can the New Patriotic Party come to the Zongo Communities to beg for votes in 2020? Would they solicit for votes of armed robbers and rascals???

The Greater Accra Zongo Caucasus of the Congress wants to put on record that Zogngo dwellers are NOT armed robbers neither are they rascals. We in Zongos are respectable individuals, hardworking people with dignity. Prior to Free SHS, we have had very successful persons who grew out of Zongo and with or without Free SHS many people will still rise by the grace of Almighty Allah.

Our brother should know that he is free to score political points with their ill-intentions and badly implemented free SHS without throwing insults and casting insinuations on the Zongo communities. We shall do anything to protect the dignity of Zongo dwellers.

It is this unfortunate branding of Zongo dwellers as Armed robbers and rascals that has led to serious violation of our brother with impunity under the New Patriotic Party.

Under the leadership of persons like the Nasara Coordinator and his ruling party, 7 of our Zongo brothers were killed in cold blood under the pretext that they are armed robbers. We are yet to see the full investigative report on those killings that violates the rights to fair trial of those 7 Zongo dwellers. This description among others is the reasons why persons from Zongo communities get violated without any lawful reasons.

The Regional Minister of Ashanti Region, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah was heard on an audio insulting and humiliating Zongo dwellers and Northerners in general and calling us names. This practice is unacceptable and we will not sit down for the NPP to continue to look down on Zongo dwellers.

The National Democratic Congress has worked over the years to give voice and recognition to Zongo dwellers and it’s sad to see the NPP destroy the good image of Zongos. The NPP should come out to tell Ghanaians one single development they have done to improve the lives of Zongo dwellers apart from setting up a Ministry, paid with public funds as a show or camouflage of paying attention to Zongos. How many Zongo communities have they modernized in their nearly two years of ruling this great nation? If you cannot do anything for Zongos, the least we expect is insults of this kind.

We challenge the National Nasara Coordinator of the NPP to tell us by what barometer he concluded that Zongo dwellers were armed robbers?

By what statistics did he say that 4000 Zongo children drop out of school yearly and the reasons for those drop outs?

We wish to use this platform to caution the NPP for their continuous insults of Zongo dwellers. I also hereby demand an unqualified apology from the NPP Nasara Coordinator who proud himself as Zongo boy.

Long Live the Zongo Dwellers

Long Live the NDC

Long live Ghana.

Signed!

ISMAILA HOROYA ALI

ZONGO CAUCAUS CORDINATOR GREATER ACCRA REGION

TEL: 0243888781/0233822727

Source: Daniel Kaku