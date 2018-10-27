795 Police Officers Receive Promotion

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, says some 795 Police officers whose promotions are long overdue have been approved.

Mr. Dery said the Police Council approved the promotions which dates back to 2017.

He said more promotions will follow suit.

Mr. Ambose Dery made the remark on Friday at a ceremony in Accra where some 200 cars were presented to the Ghana Police Service by the government.

“To deal with the welfare of personnel, he has to address a backlog of promotions due. And since last year to this year, the police council headed by the Vice President has approved 795 promotions to as many officers and counting,” he said.

Mr. Dery also assured that more logistics would be provided for the Police.

Nana Addo hands over 200 vehicles to Police Service

President Akufo-Addo who presented some 200 vehicles to the Ghana Police Service said it forms part of government's moves to equip security agencies with logistics the needed to discharge their duties effectively.

While presenting the vehicles, the President urged the Police Service to “pay particular attention to the proper maintenance of these vehicles and use them to serve and protect the Ghanaian people.”

Military officers 'angry' over delayed promotion

Some military officers in the Ghana Armed Forces in August 2018 expressed disquiet with what they say is the Military High Command's decision to delay their promotions .

According to a restricted internal military memo sighted by Citi News, these officers were due to be elevated to the rank of Sergeant after serving for two years but were only promoted to be Corporals.