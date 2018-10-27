Books And Boots Colllabo: Meet The Professionals

A key factor in the success of Books & Boots over the years has been the deliberate and consistent open arms policy, partnerships and collaborations with like-minded NGO's.

These include Active Minds Reading Club, Ghana Volunteers Brigade and "Meet the Professionals" network; which goes beyond Communities and into schools to stoke up the reading culture and if it's non existence to set up clubs and networks for reading in schools.

It is no secret that private schools have less of a challenge when it comes to reading for leisure and reading after school hours.

This is because they normally have a good foundation and library facilities with a healthy stock of books plus learning material for pupils to choose from.

But beyond this, experience and research by Books & Boots in collaboration with Active Minds Reading, Ghana Volunteers Brigade, Meet the Professionals etc, shows clearly that there is a vacuum when it comes to after school reading, recreational reading and leisure reading by children.

The culture of reading for leisure and recreation simply does not exist or it's hardly encouraged by teachers who are already stretched to their limits.

Even if additional time and effort were allocated to after - school - reading, basic reading material and human resources would be lacking to pursue the agenda of reading across board.

Books and Boots has been fortunate to collaborate and partner with the above mentioned NGO's for a few years.

In 2015, there was a major collaboration and effort of visiting schools to set up reading clubs and networking activities among children.

This aspect of Books & Boots received a big boost from Motivational Speaker/ Children's Rights/Women's Empowerment and Education Campaigner Madam Lebogang Chaka from South Africa.

Her visit to Ghana to spend time and offer special attention to the children was a big boost to the B&B project.

Specific mentions must be made of the invaluable impact and works of Ms Wendy Laryea, the founder of "Meet the Professionals" and Mrs Rita Agyin Takyi, the CEO and founder of Active Minds Reading Club.

Through these two distinguished ladies, Books and Boots has been able to reach thousands of children and set up a number of reading clubs and reading networks so far in Greater Accra, the Eastern and Ashanti regions.

The idea is to expand this collaborative effort beyond a few capitals and spread it to the other nine regions of Ghana.

This will no doubt take a lot of special effort, time and resources.

As a long term sustainable goal, it must be done properly or not at all.

Books & Boots insight with Yaw Ampofo Ankrah:

Compiled by Dennis Mensah