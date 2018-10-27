MMDAs To Receive 254 Vehicles

Government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, has procured 254 Nissan pickups for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Authorities (MMDAs) across the country.

The vehicles would help Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to go about their day-to-day activities to enhance efficiency.

Receiving the Nissan NP300 Hardbody pickups, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, expressed excitement over the timely arrival of the vehicles in the country.

She disclosed that government had ordered 254 Nissan pickups and 254 Nissan Patrol vehicles but due to some challenges at the headquarters of Nissan in Japan, the patrol vehicles would arrive next month.

The branded vehicles, according to the Minister, would soon be distributed to the various assemblies.

Each assembly is expected to receive a patrol vehicle and pickup for its operations.

She mentioned that the vehicles, which would be used for official duties of the various assemblies, would be under the care of the Coordinating Directors.

Other departments under the assemblies would also be given vehicles in the coming months.

She charged the MMDCEs not use the 'lack of logistics' refrain as an excuse but work hard to achieve the objectives of the assemblies.

Speaking on behalf of the Nissan Group, General Manager, Finance & Administration, Emmanuel Abuga-Williams, expressed his gratitude to the Ministry and Government for partnering his outfit in the procurement of the vehicles.

The vehicles, he said, were recently produced at the Nissan factory, saying “we believe in quality, and we want to give the best to the government.”

He added that his outfit decided to absorb the cost of branding all the vehicles.

Mr Abuga-Williams was optimistic of future partnership with the government in future projects.

Drivers of MMDAs at the ceremony were taken through an orientation and educated on the mechanisms of the vehicles.