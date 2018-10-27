Pantryman At St. Louis SHS Fondles Student

Students of St. Louis SHS

Kwasi Boampong, a pantryman at the St. Louis Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, has been suspended for three months without pay for groping a student of the school after making sexual advances towards her.

According to reports, Kwasi Boampong, who is believed to be in his 30s, denied having sex with the girl, but admitted fondling her breast.

The report stated that the student had also been suspended from the school for a month for allegedly breaking the rules and entering an area, which is out of bounds to students.

The case had been forwarded to the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) which has invited both parties for further interrogations.

Even though the pantryman had been suspended by the school's management, the governing board of the school is yet to decide on further disciplinary action against Boampong for his conduct.

Recently, a teacher of the school, Douglas Adade, was arrested by police personnel at the KNUST Police Station for allegedly raping a final-year student.

The GES Disciplinary Committee also served him and his colleague Mathew Asante-Darko, who was also accused of drugging and raping a student at Kumasi Girls' SHS, letters to appear before it to answer questions.

The latest incident was said to have been revealed by an advocacy group, Child Rights International, that has chronicled how students are sexually abused by pantrymen who assist them to make calls with their phones.

The students claimed she went to Boampong's place on campus with a friend on Saturday, October 6, 2018, during entertainment to make a phone call.

While her friend was making the call, she reportedly disclosed that Boampong pulled her, firmly held the hands behind her and fondled her breast.

She said the pantryman squeezed her buttocks and spoke in a low tone into her ears in an attempt to cajole her to have sex with him.

The student said Boampong told her they could excuse her friend and go behind the school tank to have sex, which infuriated her.

The timely intervention of the school prefect and some students in the area saved her from the pantryman.

Boampong subsequently blamed his conduct on the devil.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi