Two GJA Awards Go To Daily Guide Newspaper

THE Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has announced winners for this year's GJA awards slated for today, Saturday October, 26, 2018.

Two journalists from DAILY GUIDE are among the award winners.

Announcing the winners, Chairperson of the GJA Awards Committee, Dr Doris Yaa Dartey, stated that the winners were carefully selected based on their good works and level of expertise in the field of Journalism by a team of astute journalists with a great deal of experience.

The prospective award winners for the TV categories are Peter Quao Adator, Portia Gabor, Stanley Nii Blewu (TV3); Ernest Manu, Joojo Cobinnah, Joseph Opoku Gakpo, Seth Kwame Boateng (Joy News); and Alice Aryeetey and Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman (GhOne TV).

Others are Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV), Kwame Anum (TV Africa) and Saddick Adams of Atinka TV.

In the radio category, Nana Yaa Konadu, Dan Kwaku Yeboah (Peace FM); Rebecca Ekpe (GBC Radio), Grace Nana Esi Boateng (Oman FM) and Bernard Avle of Citi Fm are the award winners for the night.

For print, Linda Tenyah-Ayettey, Jamila Akweley Okertchiri, both of DAILY GUIDE; Ama Amankwaah Baafi, Suleiman Mustapha (both of Graphic Business); David Kodjo-Asinesi, Samuel Adadi Akapule (Ghanaian Times) Justice Adoboe of Xinhua News Agency and Charles Andoh of The Mirror newspaper would be going home with an award.

Others include Rebecca Quaicoo Duho, Moses Dotse Aklorbortu, Emmanuel Adu Gyamera, Timothy Ngnenbe, Seth J. Bokpe, Severious Kale Dery, Doreen Hammond and Gabriel Ahiabor all of Daily Graphic.

Dr Doris Dartey announcing the winners

The online category has David Andoh (myjoyonline); Caesar Abagali and Joyce Samson both of GNA as the award winners.

Dr. Doris Dartey, commended the prospective award winners and said they were chosen out of 548 entries, adding that the selection was based on the quality of news items that were entered, with regards to standard journalistic practice.

Speaking on the criteria for the selection of winners, Dr Dartey said accuracy, balance and relevance formed part of the values that underpinned the exercise. Others are appropriateness, coherence, impact among other ethical values of the profession.

Dr Dartey, however, mentioned that late submission of entries and submission of entries without recourse to the laid down procedures posed serious challenges to the committee.

She urged GJA to actively promote the Association in the various regions and nurture more media houses as well as encourage media men to submit their stories as well as participate in activities of the GJA.

The awards ceremony comes off today at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel at 7pm.