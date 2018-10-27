Ghana Health Service issues alert on cholera outbreak

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued an alert on a possible outbreak of cholera and other infectious disease in the region.

The alert, signed by GHS Regional Director, Dr Emmanuel K. Tinkorang stated that the Ketu South Municipality has confirmed 2 cases cholera at the beginning of this week.

According to him, the two persons who were affected with the diseases were Ghanaians traders resident in Kumasi and were treated and discharged whiles five(5) other traders who were with them developed symptoms (diarrhea and vomiting) were also treated in a private hospital in Kumasi on October 23rd, 2018.

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of Ghana Health Service said the public must be cautious and adopt preventive measures to avoid contracting the disease.

Below is the full cholera alert

Source: thepressradio.com/Anokye Elvis