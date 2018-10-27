Sunyani: Intermittent Power Cuts Creating Inconveniences For Businesses

Intermittent power outages in parts of Brong-Ahafo has attracted the displeasure of small and medium-scale businesses in the region.

They are comprised of operators of barbering shops, cold stores, tailors, hairdressers, dressmakers, welders, and sachet water producers and sellers.

The business entrepreneurs have therefore appealed to the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) to set up regional and district offices to receive and help address their complaints with urgency.

At a sensitisation meeting held at Nkoranza on Thursday, the entrepreneurs expressed worry that the PURC did not have offices at the district and regional levels.

The Brong-Ahafo Coalition of Business Association (BACBA) in collaboration with the Centre for Interest and Posterity Organisation (COPIO), a Non-Governmental Organisation, and service providers organised the meeting.

The meeting formed part of an advocacy project being implemented by the Association with support from the Business Sector Advocacy Challenge (BUSAC).

Mr. Mustapha Maison Yeboah, the Board Chairman of BACBA, described the operations of the Volta River Authority (VRA) particularly in Dormaa and Nkoranza Municipalities as well as Nkoranza North District as poor and appealed to the PURC to intervene.

He alleged that economic activities of many of the entrepreneurs in Brong-Ahafo were collapsing gradually because of rampant power outages

Dr John Akparep, a researcher and a lecturer at the University of Development Studies (UDS) urged the PURC to place priority on an interest of utility users and established offices at least at regional offices.