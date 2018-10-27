respect your leaders as they are the ones have fought with you in the test of time, in bad and good, they are as choicesBy: Abel Belo da Silva
respect your leaders as they are the ones have fought with you in the test of time, in bad and good, they are as choicesBy: Abel Belo da Silva
MPs Becoming Ministers Should Stop
Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu Ankomah has called for a shift from the hybrid system which allows the President to appoint the majority of his Ministers from Parliament to allow the Legislature to properly play its oversight role over the government.
Speaking to the host of Eyewitness News Umaru Sanda Amadu in an exclusive interview, Papa Owusu Ankomah said no Member of Parliament should be made a Minister.
Article 78 of the 1992 Constitution compels the President to appoint most of Ministers from Parliament, but the former Member of Parliament for Sekondi believes that given the level of authority wielded by the Executive, Parliament needs to be free from the influences of the Executive to properly do its work.
There are currently 110 Ministers, including regional Ministers and Ministers of State with a number of them doubling as Members of Parliament, including Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who is the current MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi.
The number, which is the highest in the country's history, has meant that a lot more MPs have had to be given Ministerial portfolios, in line with the Constitution.
Some groups have called for a change in the Constitutional provision, including Parliamentary Monitoring Organization, Odekro, who believe that the system is a big reason for absenteeism in Parliament
Papa Owusu Ankomah, who served in various Ministerial positions including stints as the Minister for Education, Science and Sports, Interior, and Justice, believes that the presence of Ministers in Parliament significantly weakens the Legislature.