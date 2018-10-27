Identify Student Responsible For KNUST chaos And Prosecute Them – Minority To Gov’t

Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, Minority Chief Whip has called on the government to identify students responsible for the chaos caused at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and prosecute them according to the law.

According to the Minority MP, the student of the tertiary institution should be held responsible for the unrest and destruction of property they caused. The recent unrest that has led to the dissolving of the School’s governing council resulted in the destruction of 40 cars, 10 motorbikes as well as the administration block of the University. It is per this that Alhaji Muntaka believes the student responsible must be held accountable for their violent actions.

Speaking on Class FM yesterday, Alhaji Muntaka observed that government should not let the unacceptable actions of the students go scot free all in the name of vote seeking. He has urged government to rather be courageous and prosecute the student for destroying properties worth millions of cedis.

“As for the students, because of the rampaging, it is a criminal offence and should be treated as a crime. The SRC has to be held responsible; we need to go through the footage and get the students who were holding the sticks etc., and get them prosecuted because it is the only way to make people responsible”, he said.

He continued “If our students today, are behaving so violently and in 20 years… they are going to be leaders of this country and because of politicking we don’t muster the courage, because of vote-seeking we try to put all these things under the carpet that is most unfortunate”.

The honorable Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase condemned the brutalities meted out to the students and pointed out that the private security of the university should have acted professionally. He opines that the student have the right to embark on the demonstration but it was wrong for them to engage in destroying property.

In a related development, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike effect Monday, October 29 2018 if the governing council is not reinstated.