2,436 Children Benefit CBE from Plan International Ghana At Karaga District

A total of two- thousand four hundred and thirty-six (2,436) children in the Karaga district of the Northern region have been enrolled to benefit a nine month Complementary Basic Education (CBE) implemented by Plan International Ghana Under the 'Reaching and teaching out of school Children' (REACH) project

'REACH' as a project caters for children who could not gain access to formal education or once a student, but had dropped out due to one or two issues

'Reaching and teaching out of School Children' is implemented by Plan International Ghana with funding support from 'Educate the Child'

The 5 years project is aimed at getting beneficiaries (boys and girls) between the ages of 8 to 14 years to the formal education and monitored by first enrolling them into the Complementary Basic Education (CBE) where they are taught in their mother tongue for the nine months period

Speaking to the Media at a short ceremony to officially mark the start of the 4th cycle, dubbed 'My First Day At School' at Karaga, the Karaga District Coordinator for Plan International Ghana Issifu Silas Apoa said the 'Reach' Project as implemented by Plan International Ghana seeks to ensure that, children in deprived and marginalised communities in Ghana goes to school

"Basically, the CBE programme as implemented by Plan International Ghana is to rollout and also register children who between the ages of 8 to 14 years who have never been to school or were attending school but due one or two issues, have dropped out" he said

He noted that, the CBE programme being implemented by Plan International Ghana was in support of the Free Compulsory Basic Education and also Article 25 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana which says that, 'every child should be educated' Plan International Ghana, through funding from 'Educate the Child' and in collaboration with the District Education Offices and the District Assemblies that represents the government is implementing the Complementary Basic Education which we have called 'REACH' (Reaching and teaching out of school children)

He explained that, the REACH project is implemented in many districts in Ghana, and added that, Karaga alone has a total number of 88 classes with about 25 Learners each in 74 Communities

"We have 88 classes of such caliber of children and each class is supposed to be made up of 25 learners in 74 Communities, Currently we have 2,436 learners in the district"

Mr. Silas appealed to parents of the beneficiaries to support the programme by ensuring that, the children always attend classes

Mr Alhassan Shaani on behalf of the district education director pledged the support of the Karaga District Education Directorate to the programme

He also thanked Plan International Ghana to the choosing the Karaga district to benefit from the CBE, and appealed to parents to make the children available during their 'contact hours'

He also encouraged the children to learn hard so that they can become future leaders of the nation

Mr Mohammed Awal on behalf of the Karaga District Chief Executive (DCE) also pledged the support of the Karaga District Assembly to the 'REACH' project in the area, and added that, the office of the DCE was opened to everybody, especially, their development partners

Plan International Ghana is an International NGO working operating Ghana and many other countries

Plan International has been working in Ghana to support children, particularly the most marginalised, to exercise their rights for over 25 years.

Plan International is Working in 637 communities, in Ghana the majority of which are rural, and has impacted the lives of 480,000 children.

Plan International Ghana work with their partners to create safe communities for children that are free from all forms of violence through its child protection programmes.

Plan International Ghana also ensures that, children have the opportunity to learn through our quality, basic, inclusive education programme.

Plan International Ghana also support families to earn more money and manage it better so their children can thrive