Ama Benyiwa Doe Endorses Hanna Bissiw For NDC Women Organiser Position

Former Women Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ama Benyiwa Doe has thrown her weight behind Hanna Louisa Bissiw who is aspiring to be a Women Organiser for the party.

According to the former Women Organiser, per customs demand, Mrs Bissiw, a former Deputy Minister of Agriculture during the erstwhile Mahama administration, called on her in her home to tap into her experiences so she had no option than to bless her.

“Its only Hannah Bissiw who visited me. I advised her and she promised to get back to me. The respect she had for me in that regard made me happy. I am behind her. So once she came I blessed her,” the former Central regional minister told host of ‘Inside Politics’ on Radio XYZ, Mugabe Maase on Friday.

She wished the other two aspirants well, but her support and prayers were for Hanna Bissiw, saying “It’s not everyone who will respect people for their hardwork and honour them this way.”

Hanna Bissiw, before the elections, toured all the 275 constituencies and offered herself to be vetted by all constituency women organisers and their deputies.

“They know me well. I went to all of them and asked them to vet me. They asked me all the questions and got to knw me well,” Hanna told Mugabe on ‘Inside Politics’.

She is contesting Hajia Tawa Zakari, Margaret Chiravira and Hajia Zaynab Mahama (incumbent), but the former Tano South Member of Parliament (MP) is optimistic she will be chosen by the delegates because her ideas are the best to help the NDC win power in the 2020 elections.

Advice For Delegates

Seeking for her advice, the former MP for Gomoa West urged the delegates to vote for faithful and hard working aspirants to lead the party, noting that the results of the elections slated for Saturday, October 27,2018 will go a long way to affect the fortunes of NDC in the 2020 general elections.

“I am urging them [delegates] to vote for those who tell the truth and will have the party at heart,” the vociferous woman who is most remembered for her aggressive approach to political issues noted.

The NDC congress will be held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region, where delegates will elect leaders of the youth wing and Women Organisers ahead of their national congress in November.