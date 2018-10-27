thyssenkrupp Enhances The New Terminal At Ghana’s Accra Airport With Advanced Mobility Solutions

Mauro Carneiro, CEO thyssenkrupp Airport Solutions

In a defining gesture of the leadership’s focus on enhancing the country’s infrastructure, the Kotoka International airport Terminal 3 marks a milestone with its facilities on par with the best in the world.

Further strengthening the horizon of urban mobility and transport for the country, Terminal 3 has several impressive features that serve as a benchmark for similar developments in the region. At the heart of it are the advanced tech solutions, implemented through global companies such as thyssenkrupp, which take passenger convenience and amenities to the next level of excellence and efficiency.

Specifications of the new terminal

Terminal 3 of Kotoka International Airport has five levels spread across an area of 48,268 sq. metres; a large retail area of 7,000 sq. metres, a Commercially Important Person (CIP) terminal, 707 car parking slots and an entirely new road network.

It builds on the historical legacy of the Accra airport, which has been active since 1958 for commercial purposes with more than 2,294,689 passengers flying through the airport till date. The airport connects people to more than 30 destinations with major international carriers already operating service from the new terminal seamlessly. With the opening of Terminal 3, more than 5 million passengers are expected to travel through the airport every year.

The airport is further expected to contribute to the growth of Ghana and Africa at large. The country is well-known for its diverse wildlife, old forts and secluded beaches and natural beauty, which make it a desirable destination for tourists. The opening of the new terminal has been appreciated by celebrities, the public and the media for raising the bar of urban mobility.

thyssenkrupp’s contribution to the airport’s mobility

A differentiating strength of the airport is the extensive use of advanced technology. Among the leading companies that have supported the airport’s development is thyssenkrupp, which has deployed technologically advanced passenger boarding bridges (PBBs), elevators and escalators, thereby lending a new face to Ghana’s urban mobility.

thyssenkrupp has a strong foothold in Africa and in fact, has been involved in the mobility of the second terminal of Accra airport as well. Our contribution to Terminal 3 marks a continuation of our commitment to boosting mobility in the airport through advanced solutions that ensure passengers, airport operators and airlines experience the most efficient and stress-free arrivals and departures.

With the International Air Transport Association (IATA), estimating that global passenger numbers are expected to double to 7.2 billion by 2035,thyssenkrupp has been investing in digitalized, intelligent systems that can improve passenger flows, aircraft turnaround times, and gate safety and security.

We understand the new-age mobility needs and are transforming our solutions to help make cities the best places to live. Through unprecedented innovations, we are helping to shape an industry that moves more than 1 billion people each day.

Our rich legacy and our relentless investment in R&D and innovative technologies have cemented our position as a global leader in innovation, efficiency, safety, customized solutions and services for airports and urban mobility. In fact, across the world, our solutions help seamlessly move 1.8 billion people through our passenger boarding bridges every year – and we are bringing such proven world-class technology to Ghana at Terminal 3.

In sustaining and building a strong aviation industry it is important that commuter experiences are given top priority. A passenger seldom forgets the experience of entering and exiting a country. Amidst the time taken to get to the airport, the baggage drop off, the security check, and the walk to the departure gate – having to take a bus to the airplane or effortlessly stepping onto a passenger boarding bridge could mean the difference between a great airport experience and a less-than pleasant one.

This is where we come in to make the passenger experience unforgettable. We innovate tirelessly and invest continually to give passengers a seamless mobility experience in elevators, escalators and PBBs.

Ghana’s tallest residential building, The Alto(villagio); Legon Teaching Hospital; the largest market in West Africa in Kumasi, Kejetia cental market; and the Kumasi Military hospital are all powered with state-of-the-art products by thyssenkrupp. We are committed to supporting the urbanization and industrialization in Ghana and West Africa by further building local partnerships, underpinned by our successful track record. Ghana has evolved a lot over the years and we are happy to be part of this historic transformation.

Ghana has truly set an example for all its African peers in infrastructure development and urbanisation. In fact, the Ghana Vision 2020 serves as a springboard for the country’s development by envisioning it as the first African country, apart from South Africa, to become a developed country between 2020 and 2029, and to be a newly industrialised country between 2030 and 2039.