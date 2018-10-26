Huudu Yahaya Send Wishes to NDC Youth and Women Delegate Conference

Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, NDC National Chairman Aspirant

The National Chairman aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Huudu Yahaya is wishing the youth wing of the party a fruitful congress ahead of tomorrow's Saturday 27th October, 2018 National Youth Delegate Conference to be held at Gomoa Fete in the Central Region.

In a statement issued to the various leaders on vaeious social media platforms, the Huudu Yahaya among other things is confident the NDC is gradually working its way back to victory come 2020.

He urged the delegates and candidates to put the party's interest at heart by leading a clean and healthy campaign devoid of personal attacks.

Alhaji Huudu Yahaya wishes them well and reiterated that in the end, the party should come out victorious ahead of the 2020 elections.

Below is the full statement

"It is with great pleasure that I extend my wishes of goodwill to the youth and women wings of our dear party-the NDC.

The youth undoubtedly remains the foundation of the great National Democratic congress.

As you converge to elect your leaders,I pray that we do so in love and Unity,having the ultimate focus on victory 2020 in mind.

We are aware the NDC has gone through its own trials in recent times and thankfully through our collective resolve and party mobilization we are getting back stronger on our feet.

It is my prayer that the NDC wins the day, even as we prepare towards the great battle ahead of us in 2020.

I call on all party delegates, candidates and the party leadership to endeavour to work in the best interest of our party in these trying times.

May the best candidates win and may the NDC emerge stronger and victorious.

Arise NDC youth!And make our party greater and stronger.

Alhaji Huudu Yahaya has you at heart.!

Best regards.