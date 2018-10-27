Police Round Up Avenor Criminals

The Accra Regional Police Command today, Friday, October 26, arrested several people suspected to be armed robbers at Avenor near the Nkrumah circle in Accra.

The exercise, which was conducted by both the police and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, AMA, started at about 5:00am.

Several structures belonging to the suspects were destroyed.

Some of the residents who spoke to Citi News said the arrest and destruction were unfounded.

“They came this morning and started pulling down our structures without prior notice. They have destroyed several items and arrested several people. What really is our crime”, he quizzed

Another resident said, “we could not save anything at all. President Akufo-Addo should come to our aid because we are also human beings and citizens of Ghana.”

We'll crack down on criminals – AMA

Meanwhile, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), insisted that residents of the area have been engaging in various criminal activities.

Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs at the AMA said the arrests were justified.

The police gathered intelligence that there were some criminals around the area.

“After a series of investigations were concluded, it came out that this very place is not conducive because it harbors criminals. So, we came here to destroy all the illegal structures. We want to commend the police for their efforts for dealing with the criminals in the capital. This is not the end, as and when we get intelligence that these criminal activities are going on, we will take action”, he added.

AMA to demolish over 30 brothels along Korle Gonno beach

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has earmarked over 30 illegal structures along the Korle Gonno Beach stretching from the Oceanic Beach Resort to chorkor on the old Winneba road in the Ablekuma for demolition.

The earmarked structures are also allegedly rented out to criminals who terrorize and rape unsuspecting visitors and residents along the old Winneba road at night.

The structures according to the AMA, are also believed to be used as brothels by sex workers.

According to the Assembly's Head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the decision to demolish the structures followed a petition from the Chief of Korle Gonno, Nii Tackie Owuowuo III, to the Korle District Police Station and copied to the Assembly.

Mr. Nii Ankrah explained that the illegal structures had created a state of fear for residents in the Ablekuma community as they have continuously been terrorized by criminals who use the structures as their hideouts.