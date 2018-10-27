Akufo-Addo Extends Well Wishes To Newly-Elected Ethiopian President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the newly elected President of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde.

Her election as President came after the resignation of the former President, Mulatu Teshome on Wednesday, 24th October, 2018.

In his congratulatory message to Sahle-Work Zewde, President Akufo-Addo indicated that “your election has cemented your place not only in the history of Ethiopia, where you have become your nation's first female President, but also in Africa, as, currently, you are the continent's only female Head of State.”

“For me, your election is just reward for the many years you have spent serving your country as a diplomat to several African countries, as head of the peace-building efforts that took place in the Central African Republic, as a respected Ethiopian diplomat to the African Union and the United Nations, and as an activist helping to bridge the gap of gender inequality in Ethiopia and Africa,” the President added.

President Akufo-Addo was confident that President Sahle-Work Zwede's term of office will be marked by the growing empowerment of Ethiopia, as well as the delivery of progress and prosperity to Ethiopians.

“It is also my overriding hope that Ghanaian-Ethiopian relations, which have, over the years, been based on a shared agenda of development, solidarity, progress and prosperity, will grow from strength to strength under your tenure,” he added.

President Sahle-Work has served as an ambassador for Ethiopia in Senegal and Djibouti. She has also held a number of UN positions, including head of peace-building in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Immediately before becoming president, Ms Sahle-Work was the UN representative at the African Union.