Weak, Uncoordinated Data Produced By Public Institutions - Research Report Reveals

Professor Gyan Baffour

A National Assessment Survey report has exposed public institutions as the worst culprits in record keeping and the production of statistics in the country.

The report said even when those institutions produced data, such data were weak and uncoordinated, particularly those generated by the various decentralised institutions.

This came to light at a ceremony to launch the National Assessment Survey report in Accra.

The survey, which aimed at strengthening statistics in national development planning, was conducted by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UNICEF.

The research covered Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Giving highlights of the study, a research fellow of the School of Education and Leadership of the University of Ghana, Dr Clement Adamba, said it took many months for the conductors of the research to access data from government agencies and departments.

He said the data obtained in many instances were consistently incomplete and inadequately disaggregated, while some of the information did not fit the purpose for which it was requested.

According to the survey, about 70 per cent of users of public data felt that the quality of data produced by public institutions was poor.

The report also said accessibility and use of the data produced by the MDAs were problematic, as users did not easily get access to the data due to administrative bottlenecks or the unwillingness of some staff of the institutions to release such information.

The report further brought to the fore challenges associated with the production of the statistics which, it said, must be addressed to improve the national statistical system.

“Ghana’s statistical system is still unable to cope with emerging internal and external demands for relevant, reliable and timely statistics for policy making, development planning and programme evaluation”, the report said.