Oppong Nkrumah Pushes For Laws To Deal With Fake News

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has suggested that the parliament of Ghana pass laws to curtail the circulation of fake news on social media platforms.

“I share the view that we should begin to legislate against false news on social media,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah said when he appeared on the Appointments Committee of parliament on Friday, 26 October 2018.

The advent of social media has made the production and circulation of fake news very easy.

Several social media platform like Facebook and Twitter have taken measures to tackle the menace.

Countries across the globe and big corporations are also implementing strategies to tackle the cyber challenge.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah is of the view that Ghana could use the Kenya model in tackling fake news.

“Sharing of fake news in the cyberspace is part of the cybersecurity risks we must look at and contain”, he said, indicating that he was open to exploring strategies that can prevent the widespread challenge if confirmed as the substantive minister.

