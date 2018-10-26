UTAG Strikes At KNUST

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) branch of the University Teachers Association (UTAG) has declared an indefinite strike, Starrfmonline.com has learnt.

The industrial action was taken a while ago after a crunch meeting by the lecturers on campus Friday.

The development comes a day after government dissolved the governing council of the university after a violent protest by students over what they described as brutalities by authorities.

The lecturers had earlier described government's decision to dissolve the council as illegal.

“We do not believe that the action taken by Government is the best way to resolve the issue as it frowns on the autonomy of the University and smacks of political interference,” the statement signed by Professor Eric K. Forkuo President of KNUST-UTAG added.

“UTAG-KNUST, therefore, wishes to state emphatically that it does not accept this interim arrangement by government and insist on government allowing the Act and Statutes of the University to work,” the statement stressed warning that should government insist on maintaining the interim council, “UTAG will have no option, other than to advice itself with immediate effect.”